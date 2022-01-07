CONWAY — The Kennett High boys’ ice hockey team went 1-1 in the eighth annual Peter Hall Christmas Tournament at the Ham Ice Arena last week. The Eagles finished third overall out of six schools.
Kennett (1-1 in Division III) fell 5-0 to eventual champions Somersworth-Coe-Brown (3-0 in Division II) in the opening round on Dec. 26 but rebounded nicely to beat (1-1 in Division III) John Stark-Hopkinton 3-2 the following day.
KHS was scheduled to meet Dover (2-2 in Division II) in the consolation round finals on Dec. 28, but the Green Wave was forced to cancel after some players came down with COVID-19.
“It was a shame we didn’t get to play our third game but overall the tournament went really well,” said Michael Lane, Eagles’ head coach. “Dover had a couple of positive cases. Thankfully, it didn’t affect us.”
He added: “We got what we wanted out of the week. We played two very good teams. Somersworth-Coe-Brown is really good. They lost in the championships last year and returned all but one senior this year.”
Somersworth-Coe-Brown won the tournament by beating two-time defending Division III champs Berlin-Gorham (3-0 in Division III) in the finals 5-3 on Dec. 28.
Kingswood (1-3 in Division II) rounded out this year’s tournament field.
“It was a great tournament,” said Lane. “Everyone missed it last year (due to the pandemic). I think having it this year allowed us all to get back to some sense of normalcy. There were three days of great hockey at the Ham. The fans and players have been great.”
He added: “We want to give a big thank you to Colby Locke (Kennett’s athletic trainer from Mountain Center Physical Therapy). He worked seven or eight games and was kept busy. We even had an official take a stick to the face off a face-off. He was called on quite a bit. Colby is an incredible asset to the school and our community. We’re very lucky to have him.”
The General Hawks of John Stark-Hopkinton took the lead first against Kennett with a power-play goal with a minute left in the opening half of play.
Kennett drew level after a fresh ice sheet was put down with a power-play tallying of its own. Senior Colby Olivier came off the half wall and put a puck on the net that freshman Richie Vargus slide over to fellow freshman Gabe Shaw, who made no mistake lighting the lamp for his first varsity goal.
Three minutes later, sophomore Robbie Murphy swooped around from behind the net and beat the General Hawks’ goalie through the five-hole (the space between a goaltender's legs), giving the Eagles their first lead and one it never relinquished.
Shaw gave the hometown flock a two-goal cushion with assists going to Vargus and Murphy.
“It was a greasy goal, but they all count,” Lane said, smiling.
JS-H trimmed the deficit to 3-2 with a goal with 6 minutes to play, but the Eagles put the clamps on their guests after that and sophomore goalie Zach Moore picked up the win between the pipes.
“Zach was fantastic both nights (of the tournament),” Lane said. “Our freshmen are getting better every day. I thought David Silvia and Sawyer Hussey are fitting in very nicely on the blue line with Olivier and Murphy. The freshmen up front have looked good, too. We’re headed in the right direction.”
The Eagles are scheduled to return to Division III play on Wednesday (6 p.m.) with an away game against John Stark-Hopkinton.
