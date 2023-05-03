05-01-23 KHS GLAX graustein before shot
Junior Liza Graustein winds up for a shot during Kennett High's home game against Spaulding on Monday. The Eagles dominated the game, winning 14-0. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Kennett High girls’ lacrosse team broke into the win column in style with a dominating 14-0 victory over Spaulding at home at Centola Field on Monday.

The win, the first for Coach Gabby Anderson, lifts the Eagles to 1-2 in Division II play, while the Red Raiders fell to 1-6.

