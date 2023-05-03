CONWAY — The Kennett High girls’ lacrosse team broke into the win column in style with a dominating 14-0 victory over Spaulding at home at Centola Field on Monday.
The win, the first for Coach Gabby Anderson, lifts the Eagles to 1-2 in Division II play, while the Red Raiders fell to 1-6.
“The girls played well,” said Anderson. “I think we were eager to play. It felt good (to get the win).”
KHS, which had not faced an opponent since April 20 due to the April break and April showers, came ready to play and controlled the match from the outset.
“The key was winning the draw and ground balls,” Anderson said. “It was nice to see.”
The draw takes place at the beginning of both halves as well as after every goal. The ball can become loose after a draw while players battle for control. Anderson said winning ground balls and loose balls is crucial for a team to maintain possession and carry the play.
Kennett netted seven goals in each half. Junior captain Ivy Zipf, sophomore Izzy Frechette and freshman Emma Dziedic each had four goals. For Dziedic, it was her first varsity tallies. Junior and fellow captain Liza Graustein netted a pair of goals in the win while Frechette also picked up an assist.
The Eagles took the lead 7:56 into the first half and never looked back. KHS doubled its lead to 2-0 with 21:39 left in the first half; 5-0 with 11:54 left; 6-0 with 6:50 left; and 7-0 just before the break.
In the second half, the hometown flock opened the scoring 6:02 into the second stanza and made it 9-0 with 22:52 left and hit double figures at 10-0 just 15 seconds later; 11-0 with 18:26 remaining; 12-0 with 16:46 left; 13-0 with 14:19 left; and closed out the scoring with 7:38 to play.
Goalie Alex Sweeney, a sophomore making her season debut, was stellar in net, recording four saves in her first career shutout.
“Alex played well and the defense came up with some stops,” Anderson said and praised the play of the team’s lone senior captain Vivian Rober-Carpenter, who anchored the defense along with Madison Walcott, Ellie Nelson and Grier Carrier.
She added: “It was a team win for sure.”
In what was supposed to be a four-game week for Kennett, the Eagles were rained out of their home game against Goffstown (3-2) on Tuesday. It has been rescheduled for May 18 as the second half of a home-and-home series with the Grizzlies, who are slated to host the Eagles on May 17 at 6 p.m. and then head to Conway for a 4 p.m. tilt the following day.
KHS is slated to travel to Plaistow on Thursday (4 p.m.) to play Timberlane (5-3) and will close out the week at home on Friday when rival Kingswood (1-3) comes to town for a 4 p.m. match.
Kennett will host its first "socktober" game on Friday.
“We are asking people to donate new men's, women's or children's socks that will be given to the Episcopal Christ Church in North Conway,” said Anderson, who added there will be spot to drop off socks at the game.
