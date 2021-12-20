CONWAY — It’s going to be a little bit longer before the Kennett High indoor track team participates in a meet.
The Eagles, who were sidelined all last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had hoped to compete in their season-opener at Phillips Exeter Academy on Saturday afternoon. The hometown flock was actually on the bus en route in Ossipee when Coach Bernie Livingston received a phone call.
“We got the call that the meet was canceled,” he said. “There was a COVID outbreak down there and they told us to go home.”
Livingston added: “It was a shame. We thought we might be snowed out, but we’d been told earlier in the day the meet was still on. We got about halfway down there and had to turn around.”
Plymouth and Mascoma were two other schools that had planned to make the trek to Exeter but had not left their schools before the meet was canceled.
“That's a first, that will go into the book,” Livingston said joking that in four decades this was the first time his team has been on its way to a meet only to have it canceled. “We had seven girls on the bus and Aid Wheat and her mom were going to meet us there.”
He joked: “This is one of the easiest meets I’ve ever been at. The kids didn’t even look like they had competed. Oh, that’s right, they didn’t.”
The Eagles went without a meet last winter due to the COVID-19 pandemic and were facing a similar fate after the University of New Hampshire, Plymouth State University and Dartmouth College all announced they wouldn’t be hosting meets again this year.
KHS Athletic Director Neal Weaver reached out to Phillips Exeter Academy and the University of Southern Maine, which are hosting meets this winter. The Eagles were invited to compete.
“There’s one caveat,” Livingston said. “You have to be vaccinated if you want to compete.”
“We reached out to (the Department of Education) Commissioner (Frank Edelblut) to see if we could participate, and we can,” Superintendent Kevin Richard said. “We’re not the ones forcing the vaccinations, the schools are.”
Coach Livingston said 16 of his 18 athletes are vaccinated.
Kennett is scheduled to compete at USM on Dec. 30. The Eagles hope to have at least two more meets at Phillips Exeter in January.
“We have so few meets, to begin with, that losing one to anything is sad,” said Livingston. “You never know, that could have been it for this year. I really hope that’s not the case.”
