CONWAY — The Kennett High School Athletic Department held its annual Spring Sports Awards on June 7 in person, but with masks in the Loynd Auditorium.
Neal Weaver, the athletic director, served as master of ceremonies for the evening and praised, athletes, parents and coaches for their dedication and commitment to Kennett athletics.
“The most important thing that helps this go on every day are the coaches, the parents and the students, thank you for everything that you've done this year,” he said. “We truly went above and beyond to make sure that we're able to have a spring sports season, where back in the fall, I don't think anybody and I've heard this many times and I'm sure you have, too, would have thought that we would be here tonight completing three full sports season. So thank you for all your support, your understanding, your flexibility and your collaboration to make this happen.”
This year's athletic award winners were:
The Jack Burns Memorial Baseball Award was presented to Parker Coleman by Coach Josh McAllister.
“The Jack Burns Award is named after the father of legendary Kennett baseball coach Bob Burns. Jack Burns was a Major League Baseball player from 1939 to 36, appearing in 890 games and batting .280 with 44 career home runs as a first baseman for the St. Louis Browns in Detroit Tigers. After completing his playing days, Burns took to managing and scouting for various teams including the Boston Red Sox until his death in 1975.
“More importantly to us here at Kennett High, he was the father of Coach Burns, the man who put Kennett baseball on the map. Each year the Jack Burns Award is given to the junior or senior that best exemplifies the effort, sportsmanship, teamwork and winning attitude expected of a player at Kennett High School. This year's recipient could not have modeled these trades better for his four years in the program. He was a four-year varsity player and the level of success he has had during his senior season was not always there in earlier years. Offensive struggles during freshman and sophomore seasons provided fuel for his motivation to become better. And better he did become, finishing his senior season as one of the best players I've coached and among the best players in the state of New Hampshire. This year's Jack Burns Award winner is Parker Coleman.
The fourth annual David "Doc" Walker 10th Player Baseball Award went to senior Riley Gavett. McAllister and Walker made the presentation.
“The “Doc” Walker Award is named after a local MWV baseball legend,” McAllister said. “Doc Walker is one of the people that get involved with youth sports because of the pure love of the game of baseball and passing his passion down to the younger generations. Never wanting to be in the spotlight, Doc has served our community's baseball programs, through many behind-the-scenes efforts as an assistant coach for the MWV Cal Ripken teams; head coach of youth and travel programs; the lead organizer for youth winter programs. And more importantly here, to us at Kennett, as the assistant JV baseball coach; assistant varsity baseball coach, the guy who emails me at 4 a.m., the guy who I talk to at noon every day and so on.
“Doc takes on any and all roles that need filling just because he loves baseball and wants to do what's best for the sport in our community. The Doc Walker Award is given annually to a Kennett baseball player that shows these same traits of selfless dedication to the program, whether at practice or in games, in the field and the dugout. The recipients of this award does anything the team needs to be successful. This year's recipient was a first-year varsity player as a senior without a definable position on the field. When our season started, this player consistently worked hard to practice and displayed a positive attitude at all times with players and coaches. Toward the end of the season, his hard work put him in a position to help us earn some wins and an opportunity to win a playoff game. All of this done without any true recognition, and always with a smile on his face. This year’s award winner is Riley Gavet.”
In boys lacrosse, Coach Steve Graustein presented the KHS Lacrosse Award to senior Bryson Wrobleski.
“I’d just like to take a second to thank Mr. Weaver and Colby (Locke, head athletic trainer from Mountain Center Physical Therapy) for everything they did for us this spring but also the whole year,” Graustein said. “It took a lot to keep athletics going throughout this year and they did a wonderful job with it.”
He added: “This year's award winner is a young man that this isn't his primary sport, but he's gotten very good at it. He runs like a deer. He can just barrel his way up the field. He’s always willing to do what's asked, helps out the younger players and always had something constructive to say. He is going to be very missed on the lacrosse field, and that’s Bryson Wrobleksi.”
Coach Jennifer Laine presented the Eagle Award winner for girl’s lacrosse to senior Ella Chandler.
“I’m really excited to give this award in-person to a wonderful young lady who has shown excellence and leadership sheer athleticism, just a willingness to do anything that's asked of her. And this year is Eagle Award goes to Ella Chandler.”
Coach Bernie Livingston presented the Don Trimble Award to junior Amy Burton and senior Bryce Hill.
“This award is given each year to the Kennett High School’s most valuable team member in track and field competition,” he said. “This year, the girl’s team award goes to Amy Burton. This year's boys team award goes to Bryce Hill.”
Livingston also presented the KHS Track and Field Award to seniors Sierra Parsons and Logan Violette.
“This award is given to a member of each team who demonstrates the qualities of loyalty to Kennett High School citizenship and sportsmanship, both as a follower and the leader. This year's boy’s team award goes to Logan Violette and this year's girl's team award goes to Sierra Parsons.”
In softball, Coach Chris Kroski presented junior Izzy Higgins with the Softball Award.
“This award goes to a young lady and she's one of our junior captains,” he said. “As all of you know pitching is very important in softball and she went out there and pitched every single game for us and almost every inning. I'm going to give her a little break this summer. She has a very infectious personality. Great on and off the field, a great student, great teammate and I'm lucky enough that I get to coach her one more year. So be ready to go Izzy and we've got hopefully 16 more games next year for you to start.”
Coach Jason Cicero presented the Coach’s Award for boy’s tennis to senior Sam Alkalay.
“This year was a really easy decision for me,” he said, smiling. “It's not because he was my only senior. It's not because he was the No. 1 player on the team. This player, it's not because he was a team captain — it’s because of his good looks.”
He added: “This player personified grace on and off the courts. He worked hard at every practice. He ran practices for me when when I was unavailable. He tried for every point in every match. He reminds me of Rafael Nadal, my idol, my favorite player, never gave up on a point, never got upset when he was down, just kept fighting, kept scrapping. And it earned him an undefeated season in the regular season. He was 18-0 in both singles and doubles. So he had a fantastic season. It was a pleasure watching him grow throughout his career. So this season's Coach's Award for boy’s tennis goes to Sam Alkalay.”
Coach Duncan Yarworth presented the Coach’s Award for girl’s tennis to seniors Kameryn Dockham and Ava Jarell.
“They’re a doubles team,” he said. “They're good friends off the court. And for everything that they've done on board that's been awesome for the last four years. The real reason that I wanted to give these guys an award is the team culture that they've helped create and sort of the environment that we've developed within the tennis team. And it's something that they've put in and I really hope it continues for years to come.”
Weaver recognized this year’s senior who played three sports all four years while at Kennett. Receiving NHIAA three-sport sweatshirts and certificates were Lia Anzaldi, Ella Chandler, Jaelin Cummings, Olivia Curry, Dylan Derby, Shannon Derby, Bobby Graustein, Bryce Hill, Celia Lynn, Sierra Parsons and Brady Shaw.
“In order to receive this award, a student must participate in an NHIAA recognized sport at the sub-varsity or varsity level, in each season of their four years in high school,” Weaver said.” As you can see, this is quite a commitment and a very select group of students. Out of the 169 Kennett seniors, we have 11 this year who are NHIAA three-sport athletes.”
Weaver recognized seniors Amirah Daugherty and Parer Coleman who served on the Life of an Athlete Leadership Team.
“Each has been on the leadership team for the past couple of years and accomplished quite a bit,” he said. “Even this year, when we were socially distancing almost all the time. They assisted with new pledge posters and you can see a couple of them out in the hallways when we leave tonight out in the lobby. There are motivational posters down the athletics hallway if you want to take a quick peek before you leave, and also the weights and the cardio room has motivational messages. We also once again gave donations for New Hampshire Tackles Hunger and Angels and Elves. They assisted with a school-wide Mental Health Awareness Month culminating event which was pretty impressive because we did something for the entire building to get outside and be outside and just get up and be active. And then there was a barbecue at the end. And this team had some involvement with the planning of that. And one of the cool things that they started this year, we’d been talking about for at least a year, was recognizing athletes of the week. So they gave that a shot this year and it was pretty successful.”
Weaver presented the Mark Butler Award to freshman Aida Wheat and sophomore Sam Seavey.
“This is given to both a male and female sophomore or freshman athlete for the individual's positive contribution to the athletic program at Kennett,” Weaver said. “The recipient must have participated in at least two seasons during the past school year, one of which must be a team sport. I'm just going to read off some of the previous winners from just the past couple of years so you can hear who won these in the past — Kyle Stearns and Grace Murphy, Parker Coleman, Maddy Stewart, Dom Jones, Ava Drummond, Trey Snowden and Ashton Coleman, Kenzie Murphy and Kelsey Bush. So these two young students here at Kennett High School are in some truly distinguished company, and they are Ada wheat and Sam Seavey.”
Weaver presented this year’s Clifford Milliken Memorial Sportsmanship Award to Lia Anzaldi and Parker Coleman.
“This is an annual award established in the spring of 1976 by Clifford Milligan's family and his many friends,” said Weaver. “Each year it's given to a male and female member of a senior class who has demonstrated outstanding traits of good sportsmanship, self-discipline, sacrifice and loyalty to Kennett High School athletics. Again, some of the previous winners include Justin Olson and India Drummond, Trey Snowden and Danielle Solomon, Brett Miller and Kelsey Bush.”
Bryce Hill received the Gordon Mann Scholar-Athlete Award from Weaver.
“The Gordon Mann Scholar athlete Award is in recognition of outstanding achievement not only in athletics but also in academics,” he said. “The previous four years, the winners have all been female students. And so Ava Drummond, Jordana Belle-Isle, Carly Boothby and India Drummond. So this year broke the trend. I believe he's number four in his class this year, and it's Bryce Hill.”
The George T. Davison Award went to Ella Chandler and was presented by Weaver.
“This can go to a male or female student, and the award honors George ‘Dave’ Davidson for his many years of service he provided to students and athletes at Kennett,” Weaver said. “It's given to a senior athlete that meets the following criteria, and there's a few — a senior athlete who has participated in Kennett athletics for at least three years, preference will be given to three-sport athletes. The athlete has demonstrated good sportsmanship on and off the field. The student-athlete has enthusiasm for athletics and other school activities and has exhibited character on and off the field. So ironically enough, the past four years, the winners have been Dom Jones, Dylan West, Mackenzie Murphy and Dennis Morgan, but this year, Ella Chandler has broken the trend.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.