CONWAY — If defense wins championships, keep an eye on the Kennett High girls’ basketball team down the stretch this winter. The Eagles put the defensive shackles on Timblerane in Plaistow on Friday night, holding their hosts to just nine points, including only one in the second half. KHS cruised to a 48-9 victory to cap off a perfect 3-0 week.
The girls from Conway are currently riding a five-game winning streak and are now 7-5 in Division II and 11-5 overall after winning the 42nd annual Mike Lee Holiday Basketball Tournament in Farmington over the Christmas break.
Earlier in the week, in a rematch of last year’s Division II State Championship Game, Kennett got a measure of revenge against Bishop Brady in Concord on Jan. 10. Talented junior Sidney Chin outscored the Giants by herself, pouring in a career-high 25 points in the 65-22 victory.
On Wednesday, in the friendly confines of the Peter Ames Gymnasium, the Eagles handled rival Plymouth easily 57-23.
“Our defense was smothering against (Timberlane),” Larry Meader, Eagles’ head coach, said. “ (The Owls, 2-5) never worked into an offense due to our defense. The girls played just like they did against Brady with that same intensity.”
While the defensive was first-class, Meader said his team struggled on the offensive end of the court, shooting just 28 percent from the floor compared to 48 percent at Bishop Brady and 49 percent at home against Plymouth.
“We couldn’t throw the ball into the ocean,” he said. “We kind of fell in love with the three. Our defense was outstanding, which led to us scoring a lot in transition.”
The Eagles led 22-8 at halftime and then outscored the Owls 26-1 over the final 16 minutes.
Kaley Goodhart led all scorers with 11 points, while Sidney Chin had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Hope Elias and Sam Sidoti both matched Timberlane’s point total with nine each; Kaylee McLellan had five points; and Catherine Chick and Sam Habert Jaques both had two.
McLellan grabbed nine rebounds in the win, while Sidoti pulled down eight; Chick and Habert Jaques had seven and five, respectively.
“Everyone was rebounding which was nice to see,” said Meader. “What we didn’t do the other night against Plymouth was pass the ball very well. (Friday), of our 20 baskets, 16 came on assists. Our guards (Chin, Elias, Goodhart and McLellan) each had four assists.”
It’s another three-game week for Kennett. The Eagles are scheduled to host John Stark (8-3) on Tuesday (5:30 p.m.); venture to Berlin (1-5 in Division III) on Thursday (6:30 p.m.); and host Souhegan (3-6) on Friday (5 p.m.)
On the heels of a petition signed by over half of Kennett High School's student body, submitted Jan. 10 to the Conway School Board and asking that student spectators be allowed to attend home basketball and hockey games, the doors were open to up to 50 seniors beginning last Saturday.
The board’s co-curricular advisory subcommittee (Kevin Carpenter, Superintendent Kevin Richard, Kennett High Athletic Director Neal Weaver, Kennett Middle School Principal Rick Biche, Kennett Middle Athletic Coordinator Gredel Shaw and board members Michelle Capozzoli and Randy Davison) agreed Thursday it’s time to let students back into the stands.
“It’ll be nice to have fans, especially for Tuesday’s game with John Stark,” Meader said. “Hopefully, we’ll have the band there, too. The girls are looking forward to playing in front of their classmates, it’s been a while.”
Meader expects a playoff-like atmosphere with John Stark. The Patriots are just two spots above KHS in the Division II standings.
“They’re good,” he said. “They run a flex offense and are very patient with the ball. They also have a lefty post player who is very good.”
Meader added: “If we can continue to play with this defensive intensity we can play with anyone.”
