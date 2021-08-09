CASTLETON, Vt. — New Hampshire never completed a pass in the 68th Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl against Vermont at Castleton State University in Castleton, Vt., on Saturday, but it didn’t matter. The Granite State deployed a ground and pound running attack that eventually wore down the Green Mountain Staters en route to a 21-0 victory.
Members of the winning side included Kennett High recent graduates Gaven Gagne, who played middle linebacker; Bobby Graustein, who played both offensive and defensive tackle; and Braden Santuccio, who anchored the offensive line center.
New Hampshire was led by Kingswood Regional Head Coach Paul Landry, who came into the game wanting to establish the run. Boy, did they ever!
The Granite State ran the ball 56 times for just shy of 300 yards while going 0-4 in the passing department. Exeter's Uly Ellis got the most work out of the backfield with the talented running back rushing 17 times for 111 yards and a touchdown.
The game was scoreless at halftime, but the Granite Staters marched 70 yards on their first possession of the third quarter with Ellis, who will play this fall for the University of West Florida, capping the drive with a four-yard touchdown run.
New Hampshire doubled its lead less than a minute later on an 18-yard interception return for a TD by Josh Sharron of Newport.
The boys from New Hampshire added an insurance score with 3:13 to play on a one-yard run by Thomas Johnston of John Stark.
Vermont was limited to just over 100 yards in total offense. Graustein had a sack in the win.
The contest was called with a minute to play due to thunder and lightning.
The win gave New Hampshire a 49-17-1 advantage in the all-time series.
