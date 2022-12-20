KHS girls hoop - 2022-23 team photo

The Kennett High girls’ basketball team is off to a 2-0 start on the young season after beating Derryfield in Manchester on Monday. The Eagles are scheduled to host Berlin in their home-opener on Wednesday at 6 p.m. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Kennett High girls’ basketball team got its week off on the right note on Monday with a successful trip to Manchester. The Eagles notched their second straight road win to open the season with a 60-34 victory over Derryfield.

The win lifted KHS to 2-0 in Division II while the Cougars slipped to 0-2.

