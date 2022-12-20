The Kennett High girls’ basketball team is off to a 2-0 start on the young season after beating Derryfield in Manchester on Monday. The Eagles are scheduled to host Berlin in their home-opener on Wednesday at 6 p.m. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — The Kennett High girls’ basketball team got its week off on the right note on Monday with a successful trip to Manchester. The Eagles notched their second straight road win to open the season with a 60-34 victory over Derryfield.
The win lifted KHS to 2-0 in Division II while the Cougars slipped to 0-2.
“We played well,” said Larry Meader, Eagles’ head coach. “We had a few hiccups here and there defensively, but we did a much better job in the second half.”
Derryfield used the three-pointer to stay competitive early on in a game that was rescheduled from Friday due to Winter Storm Diaz.
“They hit four or five in the first half, two in the third quarter and none in the fourth,” Meader said. “We did a much better job in the second half of keeping their guards from getting into the lane and kicking it outside.”
He added: “I think we underestimated them a little. We have high expectations for ourselves. This group is never satisfied. We’re still looking to play that perfect game.
Kennett, which led 30-18 at the half, was led offensively by Sydnie Chin, who scored a game-high 15 points. Kaley Goodhart added 14; Sam Sidoti, 10; Kaylee McLellan, nine; Hope Elias, eight; Marissa Caputo and Catherine Chick, two each.
Sidoti dominated in the rebounding department with 14 boards. Chin grabbed eight; Chick, four; and Elias, Goodhart and McLellan, four each.
McLellan dished out four assists, while Chin had three and Elias led the team with three steals.
The Eagles have two more games this week before the holiday break. KHS is scheduled to host Berlin (2-2 in Division III) on Wednesday (6 p.m.), and travel to Penacook to play Merrimack Valley (0-1) on Friday (6:30 p.m.)
