12-08-22 KHS Teams wbb varsity seniors
Seniors (from left) Kaylee McLellan, Sydnie Chin, Catherine Chick, Marissa Caputo and Hope Elias would like nothing more than to cap their careers with a state championship. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Kennett High girls’ basketball team returned to the friendly confines of the Peter Ames Gymnasium last week and put the defensive clamps on two more opponents in comfortable victories.

The Eagles beat Coe-Brown Northwood for the second time this season, winning 59-24 last Tuesday, and then in a rematch of the 2021 state championship game, easily topped Bishop Brady 48-23 on Friday night.

