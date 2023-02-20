CONWAY — The Kennett High girls’ basketball team returned to the friendly confines of the Peter Ames Gymnasium last week and put the defensive clamps on two more opponents in comfortable victories.
The Eagles beat Coe-Brown Northwood for the second time this season, winning 59-24 last Tuesday, and then in a rematch of the 2021 state championship game, easily topped Bishop Brady 48-23 on Friday night.
Coach Larry Meader was pleased with the effort, especially on the defensive end in the wins.
The wins lifted Kennett to 15-1 on the season heading into the final week of regular-season play. The Eagles currently reside in second place in the division standings, trailing only undefeated Bow (17-0), while Pelham, 15-2; Laconia, 12-3; and Milford, 13-4, round out the top five.
KHS used the same winning formula against Coe-Brown (4-12) that it displayed in the first encounter 71-31 in Northwood on Jan. 10 — deploying a swarming defense and limiting the Bears to just one shot on the bulk of their possessions.
Against the Green Giants of Bishop Brady (6-11), who beat the Eagles 54-52 in the championship game at Bedford High School in 2021, Kennett got off to a slow start offensively but still managed to lead 13-2 after the first quarter. The Eagles held Brady to just two free throws over the opening 10 minutes of play.
The Giants outscored KHS 11-10 in the second quarter, their best offensive frame of the night, to trial by 10, 23-13 at the half.
The Eagles opened the third quarter on an 11-0 run (pair of Catherine Chick layups, a pair of Sam Sidoti free throws, a three-pointer by Kaylee McLellan and Kaley Goodhart runner in the lane) to grow the lead to 34-13.
Kennett held Brady to just three points — a three-pointer by Claire Jackson with 45 seconds to play — in the quarter. The hometown flock led 36-16 after three quarters.
After Megan Pellerin hit a three-pointer with 5:06 to play to cut the lead to 38-23, the Eagles held the Giants scoreless the rest of the quarter and closed out the game on a 10-0 run behind back-to-back three-pointers by Goodhart and McLellan and a pair of offensive rebound baskets by Chick.
Goodhart led all scores with a game-high 15 points, while Chick added 13; McLellan, 10; Sydnie Chi, eight; and Sidoti, two.
Pellerin paced Bishop Brady with seven points, while Jackson and Payton Bryson both had five; Morgan Casey, four; and Mia Wagner, two.
Kennett is scheduled to play its final regular-season home game on Tuesday (6:30 p.m.) when rival Plymouth (6-11) comes to town.
Before tipoff (approximately 6:15 p.m.), the Eagles will honor seniors Marissa Caputo, Catherine Chick, Sydnie Chin, Hope Elias and Kaylee McLellan for their commitment and dedication to the program over the past four years.
Kennett won the first meeting with the Bobcats 78-18 in Plymouth on Jan. 31.
Plymouth was riding a two-game win streak after topping (2-14) Sanborn 32-19 on the road on Feb. 10, and beat (3-14) Lebanon 45-42 at home last Tuesday, but ran into No. 1 Bow on the road last Friday and fell 54-20.
KHS is expected to face a stiff challenge on Friday (6 p.m.) when it ventures to Laconia to play the Sachems (12-3).
The Eagles beat Laconia 57-44 in Conway on Jan. 3.
“The key for us will be to handle their pressure and do a good job of defending Macy Swormstedt, who averages 20 points per game for them,” Meader said. “Playing down there is always a difficult task. We’ve got to come ready to play and match their intensity.”
Laconia, which is coming off an impressive 60-46 home victory over Pelham last Thursday, in a game that Meader and his team scouted, is scheduled to host Oyster River (11-6) on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The Division II playoffs are slated to begin on Wednesday, March 1 at 7 p.m. at the site of the higher seed. The quarterfinals are scheduled for Saturday, March 4 at 7 p.m. at the home the higher seed.
The semifinals, which are tabbed for March 8 at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., will be at a site still to be determined.
The finals are slated for Sunday, March 12 at the University of New Hampshire at a time still to be determined.
With 22 teams in the division, and the NHIAA’s 70 percent rate of teams that qualify for postseason play, this means the top 15 teams will make the tournament. The No. 1 seed is the lone team that will receive a first-round bye.
