CONWAY — Kennett High, which opened hockey practice on Nov. 29, played in the annual Dover Jamboree last Saturday, playing four 25-minute games against Scarborough, Maine, Spaulding and Portsmouth from Division II, and Hollis-Brookline-Derryfield from Division III.
“It went pretty well,” said Lane. “Not too bad for the first time out after only a few days of practice. I thought we got a lot out of it. I was pleased overall.”
In the opener, Scarborough netted the game-winner with 20 seconds to play to top KHS 2-1. Freshman Richie Vargus scored for the Eagles, while sophomore Zach Moore stood tall between the pipes.
Kennett beat Spaulding 2-0 in the next game. Freshman Tanner Smith posted the shutout in goal. Freshman Connor Wiggin and sophomore Robbie Murphy has the goals for the Eagles.
Portsmouth beat KHS 3-0 in the third game and then Hollis-Brookline won 4-1.
“We had a few breakdowns,” Lane said. “While we had quite a few mistakes, they were all correctible. It was nice to just be back on the ice.”
Freshman Patrick Laughland lit the lamp for the Eagles against H-B.
This will be the 23rd season of recognized hockey at Kennett High.
KHS is an incredible 195-71-8 in Lane's first 14 seasons as head coach, and that now includes winning five state championships, making nine finals appearances and 11 Frozen Four appearances over that span.
Lane has all three of his assistants back on the bench — Justin Frechette working with the defense and Mike Deyak with the goalies and Dan Lucchetti working with the forwards.
The Kennett coaching staff has its largest and youngest team ever. There are 23 boys out for the team including a record 14 freshmen along with four sophomores, three juniors and one senior.
KHS is slated to host Winnacunnet in an exhibition match at Ham Ice Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m.
The hometown flock is scheduled to put a wrap on the preseason when it hosts the annual KHS Jamboree on Saturday, Dec. 11. Eight teams — Berlin, Laconia-Winnisquam-Interlakes, Belmont Gilford, Kearsarge-Plymouth, Pembroke-Campbell all from Division III will play three games along with Division II sides Somersworth-Coe-Brown Northwood Academy and Kingswood will participate along with the Eagles. Teams of four will be placed into two cohorts.
While games begin at 1:30 p.m., the Eagles won’t take the ice until 5 p.m. when they square off against Kearsarge-Plymouth, followed by an exhibition with Sanborn-Epping at 6 p.m., and wrapping up against rival Kingswood at 7 p.m.
The Eagles are scheduled to open the season on the road on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at defending state champs Berlin in Notre Dame Arena at 6 p.m.
Kennett’s home-opener is Wednesday, Dec. 22 against Laconia-Winnisquam-Interlakes at 6:30 p.m.
Kennett will again host the annual Peter Hall Christmas Tournament during its holiday break (Dec. 26-28).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.