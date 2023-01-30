CONWAY — It was another dominating week on the defensive hardwood for the Kennett High girls’ basketball team. the Eagles continued their winning ways by putting the defensive clamps on visitingLebanon last Tuesday in a 51-20 victory , and on Friday, they dominated Carroll County neighbor Kingswood 69-8 in the Peter Ames Gymnasium.

The wins lifted Kennett to 11-0 and keeps the Eagles tied atop the Division II standings with Bow. The two schools are scheduled to square off in Conway on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.

