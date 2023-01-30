CONWAY — It was another dominating week on the defensive hardwood for the Kennett High girls’ basketball team. the Eagles continued their winning ways by putting the defensive clamps on visitingLebanon last Tuesday in a 51-20 victory , and on Friday, they dominated Carroll County neighbor Kingswood 69-8 in the Peter Ames Gymnasium.
The wins lifted Kennett to 11-0 and keeps the Eagles tied atop the Division II standings with Bow. The two schools are scheduled to square off in Conway on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.
“Lebanon (1-10) is struggling,” Larry Meader, Eagles’ head coach, said. “They’re rebuilding and graduated a lot of their talent last year.”
He added: “Our girls did a phenomenal job on the defensive end. We held them to just four points in the second half until the final two minutes left in the game. The girls just clamped down. They all take such pride in playing great team defense.”
Kennett led 12-2 after the opening quarter.
“We struggled a little bit shooting,” said Meader. “We were pretty bad from the three-point line in the first half but shot better in the second half. We missed a bunch of layups, something we’ve got to clean up a bit. The girls, to their credit, too really good shots, but they just wouldn’t fall.”
The Eagles have averaged a 42 percent success rate from the field this winter but shot only 31 percent last Tuesday.
KHS led 26-11 at halftime, and extended the lead to 40-15 after three quarters, putting the contest into running time due to the 25-point mercy rule in the fourth frame.
Haley Goodhart led all scorers with a game-high 16 points to go along with seven steals.
Catherine Chick had 15 points (5-6 from the free throw line) and grabbed six rebounds off the bench for the hometown flock.
“Catherine played a heck of a game,” Meader said. “She’s taken the next step with her game this year. She’s such a tough match-up for other teams because of her size, quickness and speed. I’m glad she plays for us.”
Hope Elias and Sam Sidoti each had six points; Kaylee McLellan added four; Sydnie Chin, two; and Marissa Caputo, one.
Sidoti had a game-high nine rebounds; Chin grabbed five; McLellan, four; and Caputo, three.
McLellan also dished out six assists to go along with six steals.
Kennett earned a regular-season sweep over Kingswood (0-11) after winning 57-7 in the season-opener in Wolfeboro on Dec. 13.
“(The Knights) are struggling,” said Meader. “They don’t have a JV program and only have 10 girls in the entire program. Hopefully, the numbers will improve for them.”
In the first encounter, the Eagles shut the Knights out 35-0 in the first half and nearly did that again on Friday. Kennett led 38-2 at halftime.
“The girls were just smothering on the defensive end,” Meader said. “Before the game, we talked about it not mattering what the level of competition is, that we need to continue to play our level of basketball.”
He added: “We focussed on getting the ball inside to our bigs, Sam (Sidoti) and Catherine (Chick), who combined for 22 points.”
Kennett led 21-2 after the opening eight minutes, extended the lead to 38-2 at the half and went on a 19-0 run to open the trip quarter.
Elias, who knocked down four 3-pointers, including three that tickled nothing but net in the third period, led all scorers with a game-high 14 points.
Sidoti had 12 points and 12 rebounds, while Chick added 10 points; Goodhart, eight; McLellan, six (eight assists); Isabelle Brown, four; Abi Hynes, four (six rebounds); and Caputo, two.
Kennett is scheduled to take to the road to play a pair of rivals this week. On Tuesday, the Eagles will travel to Plymouth (3-7) to face the Bobcats in the first of two games this winter (the second will be on Senior Night at the Nest on Feb. 21 at 5:30 p.m.).
KHS is expected to face a stiff challenge on Friday (6 p.m.) when it ventures to Laconia to play the 8-3 Sachems.
The Eagles beat Laconia 57-44 in Conway on Jan. 3.
“It’s a big week for us,” Meader said. “Plymouth is always tough at their place, and Laconia should be a very good game. …We had one of our best practices of the year on Saturday. We had (assistant coaches) Ali (Wagner) and Julia (Quinn) jump in with the scout team and they put a lot of pressure on the older group. The girls loved the challenge.”
