CONWAY — The fifth time was the charm for the Kennett High boys’ lacrosse team. After narrowing losing four matches this season to rival Plymouth, the Eagles closed the book on the regular season in style with a 6-4 win at home on May 28.
While the Eagles played well and carried that momentum into their first-round playoff game at Hanover on May 31, Coach Steve Graustein’s troops came up just short, falling 8-5.
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association adopted an open tournament format with lacrosse this spring due to the coronavirus, allowing schools to play a regional schedule and out of the division.
Teams were placed into four regional clusters for the playoffs. There were five teams in the Region 3 cluster. Kennett along with Hanover, Kingswood, Bow and Merrimack were placed in Region 3. All five schools were placed into a hat and drawn at random for seedings and home teams.
As luck would have it, Kennett drew the No. 5 seed and had to travel to Hanover (4-5) on May 31 to play the Marauders, the No. 4 seeds.
Hanover advanced on to play at No. 1 Bow (5-6) on Wednesday, and posted a 7-6 win to move on to the quarterfinals
In the other half of the Region 3 bracket, Kingswood (12-0), the No. 2 seed, hosted and beat No. 3 Merrimack Valley (3-8) on June 2 by a 13-2 scoreline.
Kingswood traveled to Hanover to meet in the Division II quarterfinals on Saturday, and it was the Knights who returned home to Carroll County with a 10-6 victory.
Kingswood is scheduled to host Timberlane on Wednesday at 6 p.m., while Portsmouth is slated to host Derryfield on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
The finals are scheduled to be held at Bedford High School on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
In the lone meeting of the two teams this spring, KHS and Hanover were evenly matched in the first quarter. The period ended with the schools tied at 1- 1.
Hanover outscored the Eagles 3-0 in the second quarter to lead 4-1 at halftime. Kennett trimmed the deficit to 6-4 after three frames.
"We could have played better, we came out a little flat," Graustein said. ""We kind up crumbled in the second quarter and towards the end of the fourth."
The Marauders were able to control play for large stretches of the match, but the Kennett defense was stingy. Bryson Wrobleski, Gavin Gagne, Branden Santucci and Tanner Bennett, along with goalie Kyle Stearns, who stopped 12 of the 20 shots he faced, were relentless all afternoon.
Junior Isiah Mojica had a solid game in midfield for the boys from Conway.
The Eagles committed 21 turnovers in the contest.
Freshman Robbie Murphy had a hat trick (three goals) to lead the Kennett attack, while Sean Carrier and Mojica also scored. Gavin Eldridge Ferry had two assists.
Plymouth has breezed through the Division III playoffs to reach the Final Four. The Bobcats are scheduled to host Lebanon on Wednesday at 4 p.m., while Trinity is slated to venture to Hopkinton in the other semifinal on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
The DIII finals are planned for this Saturday at 5 p.m. at Laconia High School.
The Bobcats had won 11 of their last 12 games before Kennett beat them on May 27. On May 24, in Plymouth, the Bobcats prevailed 8-7. Plymouth took the first match between the schools 12-5 at home on April 20, followed by a 4-3 home win on April 27 and a 6-5 win in Conway on April 29.
“We played well,” Graustein said. “It was great to see our seniors have this success in their final home game.”
Kennett jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the first quarter and carried a 3-2 advantage into the halftime break.
The match was level at 4-4 after three periods, but Kennett finished strong for the win.
Wrobleski was awesome on defense recording six ground balls while displaying great stick checking in and around the crease.
Atticus “House” Fayle was great on man-down defense, while Stearns turned away seven of the 11 shots he faced, including a few from point-blank range in the fourth quarter.
Kennett committed just four penalties and only eight turnovers in the winning effort.
Murphy had a pair of goals and an assist while Dalton Patel, Jacob Infinger, Bobby Graustein and Evan Fisette all found the back of the net. Eldridge Ferry had two assists.
Kennett loses seniors Ethan Baillargeon, Atticus “House” Fayle, Gaven Eldridge-Ferry, Gaven Gagne, Bobby Graustein, Dalton Petell, Brad Santuccio, Brady Shaw and Bryson Wrobleski to graduation on Sunday.
"We had fun," said Graustein. "I think the boys had fun and we had a much-improved season overall. We were competitive (eight of the 11 games were against either Kingswood or Plymouth, who are both in the Final Four). Overall, it was a positive season."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.