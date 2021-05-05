CONWAY — The Kennett High boys’ tennis team won four of the six singles matches against rival Kingswood in Wolfeboro on Monday en route to a 5-4 victory. This was the first of a home-and-home series between the two Carroll County schools which is scheduled to culminate on the courts of the Jon C. Judge Tennis Park at the top Eagles’ Way on Thursday at 4 p.m.
The win lifts the Eagles to 2-1 on the young season in Division II with three matches canceled due to COVID-19.
The Knights fell to 1-2 with the loss.
In singles, Sam Alkalay (Kennett) def. Tim Lucia 8-3 at No. 1; Dax Rivera (Kingswood) def. Camden Bailey 8-1 at No. 2; Spencer Ogren (Kennett) def. Aidan Kelley 9-8 (7-5 in a tiebreaker) at No. 3; Andrew Fournier (Kennett) def. Aidan Thompson 8-3 at No. 4; David Sandoval (Kingswood) def. Grant Barahona 8-0 at No. 5; and Jake Young (Kennett) def. Jackson Boudman 8-3 at No. 6.
“Our key match was Spencer Ogren’s tiebreak win in No. 3 singles,” said Jason Cicero, Eagles’ head coach. “He won 9-8 (7-5). Back and forth match that sealed the win for the Eagles. Also, Jake Young, playing No. 6, got his first varsity win.”
In doubles, Alkalay/Bailey def. Lucia/Rivera 8-1 at No. 1; Kelley/Thompson def. Ogren/Fournier 8-5 at No. 2; and Sandoval/Boudman def. Young/Martin Lockhart 8-0 at No. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.