By Pat Murphy
ROCHESTER — One of the outcomes of the pandemic has been an adjusted schedule for the Kennett High School hockey team that now includes many games against traditional rivals. Coming off four close games against Berlin/Gorham and Kingswood, the Eagles took on the Somersworth/Coe-Brown Bearcats on Thursday night at Rochester Arena.
The rivalry between the Eagles and the Bearcats dates back to the late 2000s when the Eagles and, what was then the Somersworth High School Hilltoppers were annual contenders for the NHIAA Division III title.
The two teams combined to win the state championship four straight years between 2009 and 2013. Shortly after that, Somersworth's hockey team combined with Coe-Brown Northwood Academy to form the Bearcats, and although the teams now play in different divisions, the rivalry continues as the Bearcats are regular participants in Kennett's Pete Hall Holiday Tournament, taking the title in 2019.
Thursday's game featured some major momentum swings and a game that will likely end up as a highlighted chapter in this longtime rivalry. The Bearcats got on the scoreboard at 10:17 of the first period when Jacob Pelleitier took a stretch pass from Jon Pelletier, made a spin move to get around Eagle defenseman Colby Olivier and then put a shot past goaltender Bryson Wrobleski.
The lead would not last as Eagle forward Colby Hall found center Wade Volo with a clearing pass in the neutral zone. Volo split the two S/C-B defensemen and then fired a shot high on the glove side past goaltender Nic Pruett to tie the game at 11:32.
The Bearcats got back on the offense, but Wrobleski was up to the task, making a total of 14 saves in the period, keeping the game tied.
At practice on Tuesday, Coach Michael Lane made some adjustments to the Kennett power-play strategy and those changes paid off in the second period, starting at 3:17 when Jack Jerome of the Bearcats was whistled out for an interference penalty. Kennett took full control with Sam Seavey scoring on a hard shot from the point through traffic in front of the net to put the Eagles ahead. Volo and Hall picked up assists on the play.
At 8:54 of the second period, S/C-B's Jon Pelletier took a tripping penalty and Kennett once again had a strong power-play but was not able to take full advantage with a goal. However 16 seconds after the penalty expired, a patient Volo found Robbie Murphy open in front of the Bearcat net. Murphy scored with Volo and Noah Keefe earning the assists to make the score 3-1.
With Kennett looking for a commanding lead, Jerome of the Bearcats was issued a five-minute major penalty for boarding when he slammed Volo into the boards late after a scoring attempt by the Kennett center. Unlike minor penalties when a player may return from the penalty box when the opposition scores, a major penalty has to be served for the full five minutes regardless of how many power-play goals are scored and the Eagles took full advantage.
Forty-five seconds into the penalty, Volo scored with assists from Hall and Matt Cormier, and then he completed the hat trick with a fine individual effort, once again splitting the Bearcat defense.
Seavey made it 6-1 when he scored on another shot from the point, beating Pruett between his legs.
Kennett received contributions from many players during the extended power play, including Wrobleski, who made several long passes from his net area after the Bearcats dumped the puck to kill the penalty.
In the third period, the pendulum swung heavily towards the Bearcats favor right from the beginning. Just under two minutes in, S/C-B's Aaron Bono scored on a pass from Connor Strum to narrow Kennett's lead to 6-2, then followed it up with his second goal of the game, converting a three-on-one rush 3:55 into the period to make it 6-3.
The Bearcats kept possession of the puck in the Kennett zone for most of the next several minutes, and, following a chaotic situation around the Eagles’ goal, a Bearcat freshman snuck a wraparound shot into the net to advance their comeback. Following the goal, Kennett took a timeout to get some rest and slow the S/C-B momentum.
The Bearcats kept their foot on the gas and less than a minute later, with 5:04 left in the game, Jacob Pelletier netted his second goal of the game, redirecting a shot from the point, through a screen by defenseman Owen Perra.
With the game within one goal of being tied and momentum in their favor, the Bearcats' comeback was slowed down when Jerome was sent to the penalty box once again with 3:50 remaining in regulation time. The Eagles did not score on the ensuing power-play but did allow two valuable minutes to tick off the clock.
Once at full strength, the Bearcats made several attempts to tie the game, but the tight defensive play from Kennett kept them from making any serious threats. The game ended with a 6-5 win for the Eagles and the close of another chapter in this rivalry.
"I'm glad that we took full advantage of the power-plays in the second period because the Bearcats really came up big in the third,” commented Coach Lane after the game.
The Eagles (3-2-1) are scheduled to return to the ice on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. when they host Sanborn/Epping at Ham Arena.
The Bearcats (3-3-1) are scheduled to play at St. Thomas on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
Pat Murphy is the senior hockey writer for the Sun.
