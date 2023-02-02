CONWAY — The Kennett High boys’ basketball team jumped out to a 7-0 lead and never looked back cruising to a 50-41 victory over rival Plymouth in the Peter Ames Gymnasium on Tuesday.

The win lifted the Eagles to 7-5 and keep them in ninth place in the Division II table, while the Bobcats slipped to 2-9 in league play.

