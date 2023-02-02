CONWAY — The Kennett High boys’ basketball team jumped out to a 7-0 lead and never looked back cruising to a 50-41 victory over rival Plymouth in the Peter Ames Gymnasium on Tuesday.
The win lifted the Eagles to 7-5 and keep them in ninth place in the Division II table, while the Bobcats slipped to 2-9 in league play.
Jack Loynd’s troops got off to a fast start with Ben Dougherty scoring off and offensive rebound; Daven Bailey netting a layup and Dougherty tickled the twine on a three-pointer to lead 7-0 while holding their guests scoreless in the first two minutes until sophomore Luke Legacy hit a jumper in the lane.
Alex Clark responded with an offensive rebound and put back followed by another Dougherty trey to grow the lead to double figures at 12-2.
Kennett freshman Bo Noung nailed a three-pointer from way downtown at the buzzer to put the hometown flock up 17-6 after the opening quarter.
The Eagles closed the second quarter on a 6-0 run (a Tavon Porter jumper off the glass; a pair of Bailey free throws; and a Bailey layup at the buzzer off a nice feed from Clark) to lead 32-14 at the half.
Kennett grew the lead to 26 points, 42-16, with 2:28 left in the third quarter after Dougherty capped a 9-0 run with a pair of free throws. The Eagles were perfect from the charity stripe on the night.
Plymouth outscored KHS 20-6 in the fourth quarter to close the gap but the outcome was never in doubt.
The schools are scheduled to meet again in the regular-season finale in Plymouth on Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m.
Bailey and Dougherty led all scorers with a game-high 16 points apiece, while Jake Infinger added six; Evan Koroski, five; Noung, three; Clark, two and Porter, two.
Flaherty paced the Bobcats with 12 points on four 3-pointers; Legacy added nine; Dylan Webster, eight; Chance Twomey, six; Jake Sunburn, three; Turner Ohlenburg, two; and Will Fosy, one.
Kennett is scheduled to host Souhegan (11-1) on Friday (6:30 p.m.).
