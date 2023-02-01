CONWAY — The Kennett High girls’ basketball team is getting better, and that’s a scary thought for teams in Division II. The Eagles put together one of their most complete games of the season to beat host Plymouth 78-18 on the road on Tuesday night.
The win lifted KHS to 12-0 on the season and keeps the hometown flock atop of the league table with 11-0 Bow. The two schools are scheduled to square off in Conway next Tuesday in the Peter Ames Gymnasium at 6 p.m.
“The girls played really well,” Larry Meader, Eagles’ head coach, said. “They couldn’t miss. We shot 60 percent from the floor for the game and 70 percent on two-point shots and 42- percent on three-pointers.”
He added: “(The Eagles) gave up a good shot to a teammate who had a great shot. This was a complete game on both the offensive and defensive ends of the court. Overall, it was a nice job. These girls continue to show up and are ready to play basketball.”
Kennett jumped out to a 23-5 lead over Plymouth (3-8), which was without its leading scorer Kaylee Merrifield, in the first quarter. The Eagles outscored the Bobcats 27-2 in the second quarter to lead 50-7 at intermission.
“We may have shot 80 percent in the first half,” said Meader. “We moved the ball well, found the open shooter and they knocked down the shot. They played unselfish basketball and it was fun to watch.”
Kaylee McLellan led all scorers with a game-high 19 points to go along with five rebounds and four steals.
“It was nice to see Kaylee back being Kaylee,” Meader said. “She’d struggled with her shot over the last couple of games, so it was good to see her break out of it. She hit four 3-pointers.”
Sydnie Chin added 17 points with four steals; Kaley Goodhart had 14; Catherine Chick, 10; Sam Sidoti, seven points and seven rebounds; Marissa Caputo, five; Isabelle Brown, two; Hope Elias, two (three rebounds); and Marlie Liebenow, two.
“The great thing about this group is that it’s somebody else difference offensively every night,” said Meader. “It seems like other teams watch film on us, see who led us in scoring the previous game and then concentrate on stopping them, but that leads four other payers to step up.”
KHS is expected to face a stiff challenge on Friday (6 p.m.) when it ventures to Laconia to play the 8-3 Sachems.
The Eagles beat Laconia 57-44 in Conway on Jan. 3.
“The key for us will be to handle their pressure and do a good job of defending Macy Swormstedt, who averages 20 points per game for them,” Meader said. “Playing down there is always a difficult task. We’ve got to come ready to play and match their intensity.”
