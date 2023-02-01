CONWAY — The Kennett High girls’ basketball team is getting better, and that’s a scary thought for teams in Division II. The Eagles put together one of their most complete games of the season to beat host Plymouth 78-18 on the road on Tuesday night.

The win lifted KHS to 12-0 on the season and keeps the hometown flock atop of the league table with 11-0 Bow. The two schools are scheduled to square off in Conway next Tuesday in the Peter Ames Gymnasium at 6 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.