CONWAY — It’s been a chilly couple of weeks of racing for the Kennett High cross-country ski teams. The Eagles braved the deep freeze and were aided by the start being pushed back an hour on Jan. 22 when they competed in the first New Hampshire Nordic Coaches Association race at White Mountains Regional in Whitefield.
On Jan. 19, the Eagles traveled to Plymouth for a race with the hosts narrowly edging the girls from Conway for top team honors. The Bobcats scored 28 points to top nine other schools, followed by Kennett, 35; Kearsage, 46; ConVal, 68; Moultonborough Academy, 77; Derryfield, 87; White Mountains, 96, while Berlin, Kingswood and Profile did not have the necessary four skiers finish in order to post a team score.
Individually, Kearsarge’s Molly Ellison won the race in 16:33, topping a field of 47 finishers. She was joined on the podium by Plymouth’s Ella Ronci, who was second, 16:45, and Kennett’s Grace Perley took third in 16:51.
Fellow Eagle Carli Krebs was fourth in 16:58, followed by teammates Joce Anzaldi, 11th, 19:11; Piper Lopashanski, 20th, 20:59; Maya Gove, 25th, 22:16; Leah Alkalay, 28th, 22:48; and Zoe Groves, 41st, 29:28.
For the boys, Kearsage beat eight other schools for team honors with 23 points, followed by White Mountains, 52; Plymouth, 55; Profile, 62; Moultonborough Academy, 63; Derryfield, 87, while ConVal, Kennett and Kingswood did not post a team score.
In a field of 47 finishers, Kearsarge’s Gareth Richer won the race by 17 seconds in 15:13. He was joined on the podium by Nicholas Ring of Plymouth and Elias Baer of Kearsarge, who finished second and third, respectively, in 15:30 and 15:31.
Kennett’s lone skier, sophomore Gabriel Freedman, finished eighth in 16:42.
In Whitefield, where temperatures struggled to get to zero, 136 girls took part in the 5K skate “A” race. Catherine Stow of Gilford won the race in 13:59, while Elsa Ganholm of Wilderness and Elsa Bolinger of Ford Sayre finished second and third, respectively, in 14:18 and 14:38.
Krebs was the top Eagle on the day, finishing sixth overall in 15:14. Perley was 25th in 16:52, followed by Anzaldi, 54th, 18:36; Lopashanski, 63rd, 19:29; Jordan Meier, 92nd, 21:57; Gove, 95th, 22:20; Alkalay, 97th, 22:26; and Groves, 133rd, 28:41.
For the boys, there were 155 finishers in the “A” race, which was won by Dublin’s Clinton Macy in 12:20. Mitchell Townsend of Gilford was second in 12:24, while Ford Sayre’s Spencer May took third in 12:31.
Freedman was 53rd in 15:12.
The Eagles were back in action last Wednesday, venturing to Gilford for a little bit of a different race at Gunstock. The team took part in a biathlon — skiing and then shooting paintball guns at targets.
Gilford’s Stow won the race in 13:15, hitting two targets at the first station and none at the second. Krebs was second for Kennett in 15:03. She hit hit one target at the second station. Molly Ellison of Kersarge was third in 15:08, also hitting one target at the second station.
Perley was the next Eagle to finish, placing sixth overall in 16:32, hitting hitting one target at the second station. She was followed by Anzaldi, 11th, 17:44 (no targets); Lopashanski, 19th, 18:53 (no targets); Meier, 21st, (no targets); Alkalay, 28th, 20:43 (hit three targets at the first station); Groves, 44th, 22:59 (hit one target at the first station and two at the second)
For the boys, Gilford’s Mitchell Townsend won the race in 11:55 (no targets), while teammate Aiden Bondaz was second in 12:01 (hit two targets at the first station and three at the second). They were joined on the podium by Belmont’s William Riley, who took third in 12:15 (one target at both stations).
Freedman was Kennett’s lone skier, finishing 24th in 15:18 (one target at the second station).
Coach Steve Vosburgh is looking forward to the team’s home meet this Wednesday in North Conway’s Whitaker Woods at 3 p.m. Spectators are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.