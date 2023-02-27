CONWAY — The Kennett High girls’ basketball team showed its ready for a deep playoff run when it closed the book on the regular season in style.

The Eagles went on the road Friday night and beat the Laconia 50-39 in a playoff-like atmosphere, spoiling host’s senior night, snapping their seven-game win streak and knocking the Sachems out of the top four ending their hopes of holding two home tournament games.

