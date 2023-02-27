CONWAY — The Kennett High girls’ basketball team showed its ready for a deep playoff run when it closed the book on the regular season in style.
The Eagles went on the road Friday night and beat the Laconia 50-39 in a playoff-like atmosphere, spoiling host’s senior night, snapping their seven-game win streak and knocking the Sachems out of the top four ending their hopes of holding two home tournament games.
“The girls were ready to play,” said Larry Meader, Eagles’ head coach. “We knew Laconia would be tough but every time they went on a run, we answered it.”
The win, the fifth in a row for Kennett, clinched the No. 2 seed for the Division II tournament, which is scheduled to tip off this Wednesday. KHS improved to 17-1, while Laconia fell to 14-4 and into the No. 5 seed for the playoffs.
The Eagles learned on Monday they will host No. 15 Souhegan (5-13) on Wednesday in the Peter Ames Gymnasium at 6 p.m.
“I’ve watched some film on them,” said Meader. “They’re not real tall, but like to play man-to-man. They’ll be tough.”
NHIAA postseason admission for prelims/quarterfinal basketball games is $3 for students/senior citizens and $5 for adults.
Laconia had everything to play for on Friday before a packed, enthusiastic crowd. Once again Kennett Nation traveled well on the road and was definitely heard from. The Sachems were looking to get a measure of revenge after Kennett beat them 57-44 at the Nest on Jan. 3.
Much like the first encounter, the defense was on display early. Both teams started out in man-to-man defense and neither side allowed any easy baskets.
Laconia took the lead on a layup by Madeline Mousseau and double its advantage on a steal and layup by Macy Swormstedt.
Senior Kaylee McLellan put the girls from Conway on the scoreboard at the 5:41 mark when she banked in the first of her four 3-pointers on the night. She tied the game at 4-4 with a free throw with 5:30 left in the quarter.
Back-to-back buckets by fellow seniors Sydnie Chin and Catherine Chick turned the 8-0 run into an 8-4 Kennett lead.
The Eagles led 11-10 after the opening eight minutes.
The Sachems took hold of the momentum in the first four minutes of the second quarter thanks to a 9-4 run. Ashlyn DeLuca had back-to-back driving layups, while center Mekhla Burton hit a three-pointer off the glass and Swormstedt’s layup with 4:58 left in the period allowed Laconia to match its largest lead at 19-15.
That was the last lead the Sachems enjoyed and the last points they scored in the quarter. Kennett ended the half on a 12-0 run (two Chick free throws; a McLellan three-pointer; two more Chick foul shots; an old-fashioned three-point play (a basket and a free throw) by Chick on a terrific pass from Hope Elias; and two Kaley Goodhart free throws) to lead 27-19 at the break.
“I think Catherine’s basket and free throw was the key play of the night,” Meader said. “Hope was playing with two fouls but stayed aggressive. She came down with a rebound, started the break and hit Catherine in stride. Catherine is so strong and athletic, she was able to complete the play.”
Laconia cut the deficit to four points on a Mousseau layup in the third frame but the Eagles withstood every attack and ended the quarter on a 9-2 run to lead 40-29 heading into the fourth period.
McLellan led all scorers with a game-high 19 points; Chin, who was seven for eight from the floor, added 14; Chick, nine; Goodhart, four; and Elias and Sam Sidoti, two each.
“I think Kaylee would love to play Laconia every game,” Meader said, smiling. “She had a career-high 24 against them the first time we played them.”
Swormstedt paced the Sachems with 13 points; Burton, DeLuca and Mousseau, each had eight; and Renee Bergeron, two.
Bow, 18-0, secured the No. 1 seed and earned the lone first-round bye.
In other first-round action on Wednesday at 7 p.m., No. 8 Pembroke (13-5) is scheduled to host No. 9 Merrimack Valley (11-7); No. 4 Hanover (14-4) hosts No. 13 Bishop Brady (7-11); No. 5 Laconia (14-4) hosts No. 12 John Stark (9-9); No. 7 Hollis-Brookline (13-5) hosts No. 10 Oyster River (11-7); No. 3 Pelham (16-2) hosts No. 14 Plymouth (6-12); and No. 6 Milford (14-4) hosts No. 11 Derryfield (9-9).
The quarterfinals are slated for Saturday at 7 p.m. at the home of the highest seed.
If Kennett wins on Wednesday, it will host the winner of the game between Hollis-Brookline and Oyster River.
KHS played both of these teams once during the season and came out on top, winning 50-45 at Hollis-Brookline on Jan. 6, and beating Oyster River 70-48 at home on Jan. 13.
The semifinals are scheduled to be held on Wednesday, March 8 at a site still yet to be determined. The Eagles are in the half of the bracket that will play first at 5:30 p.m. with a 7:30 p.m. game to follow.
The finals are slated to be played at the University of New Hampshire on Sunday, March 12 at a time still yet to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.