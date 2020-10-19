CONWAY — It’s awfully hard to beat a good team three times in a row, but the Kennett High field hockey team did exactly that on Monday afternoon scoring a 3-2 overtime victory on the road over rival Plymouth. Senior co-captain Maddie Stewart, who this time last year was a spectator for the playoffs after sustaining a season-ending knee injury, scored 28 seconds into overtime to give the Eagles the win.
“Maddie’s not even a year post-surgery, it’s amazing to me how well she’s playing,” Cassie Daley, Eagles’ head coach, said by phone following the win.
She added: “It was a crazy game. We always have good close ones with Plymouth. It was definitely not our best game, but the girls made it count when we needed to.”
Kennett (8-0) won the two regular-season games against the Bobcats with a 2-1 win at Plymouth on Sept. 21, and then a 1-0 win at home against two days later.
Members of this year’s varsity squad are seniors Tatum Brett, Mckenzie Carr, Ella Chandler, Jaelin Cummings, Livy Curry, Amber Grant, Kathryn Hawkes, Elizabeth Koroski and Maddie Stewart; juniors Molly Arnold, Veronica Carboni, Caroline Coleman, Taylor Gaudette and Lily Orth; sophomore Tessa Capozzoli; and freshmen Ava Gaudette, Eliza Graustein and Allie Hussey.
Plymouth (5-5) took the lead in the first quarter on a goal from Anya Barach and doubled its advantage early in the second period on a tally by Ashley Bennett.
Kennett, which out penalty-cornered its hosts 18-0, found its offensive rhythm and was able to knot the match before halftime on goals from Taylor Gaudette and Tessa Capozzoli.
The game remained deadlocked at 2-2 through the third quarter into the fourth.
“I said to Coach (Meghan) Bretton in the fourth quarter, ‘I’m OK if we go into overtime,” Daley said. “We had practiced for it and had a game plan. The girls played awesome in overtime.”
Kennett went 7-0 during the regular season but had not played a match since Oct. 8. The Eagles had been slated to travel to Division III Franklin (0-4) last Wednesday, but the game was pushed back a day and later canceled following a positive COVID-19 test at the host school, on what with have been the Golden Tornadoes Senior Day.
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association adopted an open tournament format with field hockey this fall due to the coronavirus, allowing schools to play a regional schedule and out of the division.
Teams were placed into four regional clusters for the playoffs. There were five teams in the Region 3 cluster. Despite being one of only two undefeated teams in Division II (along with Souhegan, 9-0), Kennett along with Plymouth, Kingswood, Hanover and Lebanon were placed in Region 3. All five schools were placed into a hat and drawn at random for seedings and home teams.
As luck would have it, Kennett drew the No. 5 seed and had to travel to Plymouth to play the Bobcats, the No. 4 seeds, in a play-in game.
The winner, Kennett now gets to travel to Wolfeboro on Thursday at 4 p.m. to play No. 1 seed Kingswood (1-3). The Eagles beat the Knights 3-2 on turf in Wolfeboro on Oct. 6, and two days later won 4-1 at Centola Field in Conway.
Lebanon (6-1-1), the No. 2 seed, will host No. 3 seed Hanover (7-3-1) on Thursday at 3 p.m.
Hanover beat Lebanon 1-0 in Lebanon on Oct. 5, and the two schools played to a 3-3 draw in Hanover last Wednesday.
The winners of the Region 3 cluster semifinals are scheduled to play Monday at 3 p.m., at the home of the highest remaining seeds.
