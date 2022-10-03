The Eagles flock to celebrate with senior Alex Clark after he scored on a free-kick to give Kennett High a 2-1 lead over Lebanon midway through the second half on Friday. The Eagles won the match 3-2. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
CONWAY — In one of the biggest wins in the program’s history, the Kennett High boys’ soccer team upset defending champions Lebanon 3-2 in a thriller at the Covered Bridge Field on Friday afternoon. The win ended the Raider’s four-match winning streak and knocked the team from second to sixth place in the Division II standings.
The win lifted Kennett to 4-6 and into 11th in the league table, keeping the Eagles right in the thick of the playoff race.
“It was a terrific team win,” Kevin Lebel, Eagles’ head coach, said. “The boys did everything we talked about wanted to do. They executed the game plan. They were pretty pumped.”
Kennett had never beaten Lebanon — until Friday. The Eagles defended brilliantly, counter-attacked and made the most of their opportunities and got fabulous goalie play from senior Aiden Colbath. Colbath, the man of the match, recorded 21 saves, many of the spectacular variety, to help the hosts to victory.
The day didn’t start the way Lebel had hoped.
“To be honest, I thought it was going to be a rough game,” he said, laughing, explaining that morning he was told four of his players had been late to school and two or three others were sick and out of school. Fortunately, that was not the case.
Lebel designed the perfect strategy for his troops who implemented it perfectly.
“We talked about not pressing over midfield,” he said. “Lebanon is a good team but they’re not a real physical team, which I think helped out team.”
Lebel also urged the Eagles to be patient and cash in when opportunities presented themselves.
Kennett was outshot 13-2 in the first half but led 1-0 at the break.
With 8:10 to play in the half, the Eagles found the back of the net on a sensational counter-attack. Colbath made a save and got the ball quickly out to senior captain Willem Badger, who after two dribbles found fellow captain and senior Alex Clark, who switched fields with a pass down the right flank to junior captain Gabe Freedman. Freedman sent a low, hard cross into the penalty area that junior Tyler McCluskey ran onto and one-timed the ball into the back of the old onion bag.
At that point, Lebanon had outshot KHS 11-2, but the Kennett defense stood tall. Brigham Bettencourt and Jack Heysler were solid as fullbacks while in the center Robbie Murphy and Jacob Infinger gobbled up everything that came their way.
And then there was Colbath. Just 4:50 into the contest he made a fine diving save to his right. He never gave the Raiders any second chances as he caught everything cleanly or punched it to safety.
With 13 minutes left in the opening half, Colbath made the save of the match with a point-blank save on a shot from seven yards out. The Lebanon striker put both hands on top of his head in disbelief after being denied.
“Aiden played well and defensively, we played well as a unit,” said Lebel.
Lebanon drew level 1:45 into the second half, but the Eagles responded quickly 97 seconds later. Clark scored off a free kick, making it 2-1.
With 12:41 to play, KHS opened up a two-goal cushion with McCluskey redirecting home a corner kick for the 3-1 lead.
The Raiders pulled a goal back with 10 minutes left, but the Eagles buckled down on defense, built a fortress around the penalty area and were able to close out the win.
The win came on the heels of 1-1 draw at Berlin (4-4-2 in Division III) last Tuesday. Clark scored the lone KHS goal.
Kennett has just one match on the schedule this week but it’s a big one. The Eagles are slated to travel to Bow (6-4) on Tuesday for a 4 p.m. match.
“I think they’re a team that’s very similar to Lebanon,” Lebel said. “We’ll try to execute a similar game plan.”
The Eagles traveled to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Sunday to see the New England Revolution defeat Atlanta United 2-1 in MLS action. The boys were able to see the leading candidate for goal of the season when Josef Martínez scored on a spectacular bicycle kick.
“It was right in front of us,” Lebel said. “The boys were pretty impressed with the goal.”
