CONWAY — In one of the biggest wins in the program’s history, the Kennett High boys’ soccer team upset defending champions Lebanon 3-2 in a thriller at the Covered Bridge Field on Friday afternoon. The win ended the Raider’s four-match winning streak and knocked the team from second to sixth place in the Division II standings.

The win lifted Kennett to 4-6 and into 11th in the league table, keeping the Eagles right in the thick of the playoff race.

