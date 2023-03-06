Senior Carli Krebs skis away from the start line at the Kennett High School nordic ski race at Whitaker Woods in North Conway on Jan. 25. Krebs is the defending state champion in both the classic and the skate races. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
PINKHAM NOTCH — Racers will be greeted by plenty of snow when they step into their skis to compete in the Division I Cross-Country Ski State Meet at Great Glen Trails on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Competitors will find a lot more of the white stuff than a year ago.
In 2022, Great Glen Trails did a remarkable job of putting on a race given the warm and wet weather last March.
Mother Nature has dumped nearly six feet of snow over the past three weeks, and that’s played havoc with Kennett High’s racing schedule. The Eagles were snowed out of their final meet in Plymouth on Feb. 22, and have spent the last two weeks prepping for the State Meet under the guidance of coaches Steve Vosburgh, Scott Lajoie and Peter Donohoe.
The Kennett girls are the defending state champs and would like to hold onto that crown. Last winter, the KHS girls turned in a dominating performance in the classical ski race on March 17 and that paved the way for the Eagles to win the Division I Girls Cross-Country Ski Championships at Great Glen Trails. Carli Krebs, a junior at the time, enjoyed a true daily double winning both the classic and the afternoon skate races.
Kennett skied to the title with 757 points to top Hanover, with 722, while Keene rounded out the podium in third with 721 points.
Krebs led the hometown flock, winning the opening classical race in 14:32. Grace Perley was the second skier to finish, crossing the line in 15:10. Other KHS skiers were Anzaldi, who was fifth in 15:37, while Lopashanski gave the Eagles four finishes in the top seven with a seventh-place showing in 15:53. She was followed by Alkalay, 25th, 17:40; and Jordan Meier, 31st, 18:37.
In the afternoon skate (freestyle) race, Krebs cruised to a 27-second victory in 14:45. Bow’s Rachel Pelletier was second in 15:12, while Perley put two Eagles on the podium again with a third-place finish in 16:06.
Other KHS finishers were Anzaldi, 13th, 17:04; Lopashanski, 20th, 17:45; Meier, 26th, 18:59; and Maya Gove, 28th, 19:18.
For the boys, Hanover won both the classic and skate races to take home the overall championship trophy with 751 points, while Bow was second, 739, and Keene, third, 719.
Gabe Freedman was Kennett’s lone skier, but he was ninth overall in the classical field of 55 skiers in 14:50 and skied to an eighth-place finish in the afternoon skate race in 14:26. By virtue of top 10 finished, Freedman punched his ticket to the prestigious Meet of Champions the following week.
The Meet of Champions, which brings together the top 10 boys and girls from each division for a day of racing, is slated to be held on Tuesday, March 14 at 4 p.m. at a site still not yet determined.
Girls out for the Kennett team include seniors Leah Alkalay, Jocelyn Anzaldi, Carli Krebs, Vivian Rober-Carpenter and Maura Taylor; and sophomores Zoe Groves and Piper Lopashanski.
Boys out this winter include seniors Willem Badger and Kyle Stearns; juniors Gabriel Freedman and Joey Nichipor; and freshman Finn Lajoie.
