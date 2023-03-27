CONWAY — The Kennett High varsity baseball team is heading south on Thursday to practice and play three exhibition games at famed Dodgertown, the complex the Los Angeles Dodgers called home for more than five decades in Vero Beach, Florida. This is the second time the Eagles have planned this trip, and this one looks good to go.
The Eagles had been scheduled to make the same trip in March of 2020 and play three exhibition games against teams from Wisconsin, Vermont and Minnesota, but just days before departure, COVID-19 struck and the trip was curtailed.
“We were one week out and had to pull the plug,” Josh McAllister, Eagles’ head coach, said by phone Monday. “This time, we just finalized room assignments. We’re paid in full and are ready to go.”
Thirteen players and four coaches will fly out of Manchester on Thursday, departing from Kennett High by bus at 8:30 a.m. Joining McAllister will be volunteer coaches Seth Allen and DJ Johnson and athletic trainer Colby Locke from Mountain Center Physical Therapy.
The Conway School Board approved the trip unanimously at its Sept. 12 meeting. The trip is this Thursday with a return on Sunday, April 2.
“Baseball Spring Training trip to historic Dodgertown in Vero Beach, Florida,” the proposal states. “Purpose of the trip is to allow the Kennett Varsity Baseball team an opportunity to practice at a full scale on a baseball field against even competition through practices and games during our preseason, which we are unable to do at home in Conway. An additional benefit will be the impact of traveling as a team with respect to building for the 2023 season.”
The Eagles are scheduled to play Ketchikan High School from Ketchikan, Alaska on Friday at 4 p.m.; play Lancaster High School from Lancaster, N.Y. on Saturday at 10 a.m.; and play Lower Merion High School from Ardmore, Pennsylvania at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
“We’re going to put a lot of baseball into a relatively short period,” said McAllister, adding, “It’s going to be great. I can’t wait.”
Kennett is booked to hit in the Dodgetown batting cages on Thursday from 8-9:30 p.m. On Friday, the hometown flock has field practice from 7:30-9:30 a.m., batting cage practice from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; field practice from, 1-3 p.m., followed by the game against Ketchikan.
As part of the high school spring training package at Dodgetown, hotel villas are provided for coaches and players with three buffet meals per day.
“Unfortunately, we just selected the varsity team and two freshmen (Guillermo Chavarria Burns and Owen Robertson) can’t go with us,” McAllister said.
Making the trip for the Eagles, who return 10 lettermen, are seniors Caleb Bradford, Jack Robinson, Sam Seavey and Bridger Viger; juniors Zach Moore and Brody Nagle; and sophomores Jacob Brown, Matt Charette, Devon Jakubec and Logan Ramsey. Fellow sophomores Austin Silvia, David Silvia and Sawyer Hussey, who received late-season call-ups from the junior varsity, were also named the this year’s varsity squad.
Robinson, Seavey and Viger have been named this year’s captains.
KHS went 3-15 in Division II last spring and missed out on the playoffs.
“We had a team (earned run average) of 5.12,” McAllister said. “We gave up 148 runs, which is an average of 8.2 runs per game. Of that 148, just 62 were earned runs. Forty percent of the runs we allowed this season were unearned (due to errors).”
Unfortunately, the Eagles were among the league leaders in errors among Division II teams.
McAllister said Seavey gave up 31 runs in his starts but only 12 of those were earned. He had an ERA of 2.23 minus the unearned runs.
Ramsey, who notched all three KHS wins this season, including pitching a no-hitter at Laconia, had a 3.10 ERA allowing 14 runs this season, but just five were earned.
“Last year, we only had seven varsity innings pitched return from the 2021 season,” said McAllister. “We have 105 of 118 innings pitched returning this year. Our pitching should be very good. I have three legitimate top-of-the-rotation starters in Sam, Jacob and Logan.”
On a positive note, the Eagles led the division in stolen bases with 98 in 18 games. The team plans to run a lot this season, too.
There are a lot of moving parts on this roster and McAllister likes that versatility.
McAllister never likes to compare a Kennett team to another, but he sees a lot of similarities between this squad and a prior one.
“We were 2-16 in 2017 and reached the Final Four two years later,” McAllister said. “I see a lot of similarities between that team and how this one. I think we have the potential to be good. I should be a solid team. I have pretty high expectations and so do the boys. This is a great group.”
He added: “I think we’re looking at a good window of opportunity for Kennett baseball over the next few years.”
Upon returning from Florida, the Eagles are scheduled to travel to Rochester for a varsity/junior varsity scrimmage against Spaulding on April 6.
On April 10, they’ll head to Poland, Maine, to play a pair of five-inning games against Leavitt and the host Knights of Poland.
Kennett is scheduled to open the regular season at home on Wednesday, April 12 at 4 p.m. against Carroll County rival Kingswood. The Knights are also going to Dodgetown and are on the same flight as the Eagles.
“We were originally scheduled to play each other in Florida, but I asked to have that changed since we’re playing each other for real less than two weeks later,” McAllister said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.