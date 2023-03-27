KHS Baseball at Dodgertown

The Kennett High varsity baseball team is heading to historic Dodgertown in Vero Beach, Florida, on Thursday for three days of spring training practice and games. This is the complex the Los Angeles Dodgers called home for more than five decades. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Kennett High varsity baseball team is heading south on Thursday to practice and play three exhibition games at famed Dodgertown, the complex the Los Angeles Dodgers called home for more than five decades in Vero Beach, Florida. This is the second time the Eagles have planned this trip, and this one looks good to go.

The Eagles had been scheduled to make the same trip in March of 2020 and play three exhibition games against teams from Wisconsin, Vermont and Minnesota, but just days before departure, COVID-19 struck and the trip was curtailed.

