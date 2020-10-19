CONWAY — Two Eagles — sophomore Ben Dougherty and senior Colby Hall — have qualified for the New Hampshire Boys State Golf Championship after helping guide a rebuilding Kennett High team to a sixth place finish in the Division II Team State Championships on Thursday.
Dougherty was the medalist on Thursday, topping 64 other golfers with a round of 77 for 18 holes.
Hall, the team captain, tied for third with two other golfers with a 79.
“Ben and Colby both played well,” Coach Ed Bradley said. “They both have a real shot at winning the individual tournament.”
The individual tournament, which was originally scheduled for Saturday at Beaver Meadow Golf Course in Concord, but had to be moved due COVID-19, according to Bradley, is now slated for this Sunday at the Windham County Club in Windham.
“Colby and Ben are going to try to do a play round before then to get a feel for the course,” Bradley said. “I think they’ll do well. Ben at any time is capable of lighting up a course, and Colby is so steady.”
Kennett was the defending Division II State Champion. Kennett and Hollis-Brookline both went 22-3 during the regular season in 2019 with the Eagles securing the top spot by virtue of a head-to-head victory over the Cavaliers after the team tournament was washed out by the first nor'easter of the fall.
KHS was well-represented in the individual championships with its two Eagles — freshman Ben Dougherty and senior Miles Woodbury — finishing third and fifth overall, respectively.
The Eagles lost 11 seniors to graduation in June.
Members of this year’s team are seniors Colby Hall and Brady Shaw; juniors Ava DiFranco, Cassidy Krieger, Griffin McAuliffe and Spencer Ogren; sophomores Gabriel Brochu, Ben Dougherty, MacCary Kelsch and Thomas Rosenboom; and freshmen Quinn Barber, Caiden Graves, Haden Leavitt, Nathaniel Lynn, Aiden Perry and Peter Rogers.
On Thursday, each team was allowed five members to play in the 13-school tournament.
Hollis-Brookline took team honors with the low score of 326, followed by Oyster River, 330; Windham, 348; Trinity, 350; Goffstown, 360; Kennett, 362; Alvirne, 363; Portsmouth, 365; Winnacunnet, 368; Kingswood, 379; Pembroke Academy, 381; St. Thomas, 395; and Souhegan, 436.
Playing for the Eagles, along with Dougherty and Hall, were Ogren, who shot a 97; McAuliffe, 109; and Shaw, 111.
“Spencer Ogren had a great day,” Bradley said. “He played his first 18 holes and broke 100.”
