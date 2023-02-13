CONWAY — On the night their coach was honored, the members of the Kennett High ski jumping team soared last Wednesday night to a second place finish in their lone home meet and final tune-up for this week’s Division I State Ski Jumping Championships.
More than 200 people turned out onto the Kancamagus Highway to see see the unveiling of the Chip Henry Ski Jump, named in honor of Coach Henry.
Henry, a 1993 KHS graduate, was one of the top ski jumpers in the East during his high school years and has been jumping coach for the Eagles since 2002. Henry guided the Eagles to three state and national titles over the past four years and four titles overall. Since New Hampshire is the lone state to offer high school ski jumping, the state champion team also is crowned as the national champ.
Wednesday had originally been slated for the pre-state meet at the Nansen Ski Jump in Milan, but it has been moved to Conway in part to honor Henry.
The Division I State Ski Jumping Championships are scheduled to be held on Nansen Ski Jump on Thursday at 2 p.m.
As Wednesday’s meet, spectators were treated to 30 jumpers, who each took flight three times off the 30-meter jump.
Defending state champs Hanover remained undefeated this winter by taking team honors with 380 points, followed by Kennett, 366.5; Plymouth, 359; Proctor Academy, 246; Merrimack Valley, 175.5; Mascoma Valley, 98; Concord, 96; White Mountains Regional, 87; and Sunapee, 82.
Individually, Hanover’s Jai Gregory flew to first place with a score of 202 from his best-two-out-of-three jumps. He had scores of 99.3 on his first jump, 101 on his second and 100.9 on his third attempt. Scores are awarded based on distance and style, including the landing.
He was joined on the podium by teammate Charlie Forbush, who was second, 201.9 and Mascoma Valley’s Benton Smith, third, 198.9.
“Hanover was without its top ski jumper (Schuyler Clapp, the 2022 state champion),” Henry said. “He won the Eastern Championships in Salisbury, Conn. over the weekend. They’re a tough team. Jai and Charlie were both named to the Eastern Junior Team last week.”
Kennett was led by junior Tyler McCluskey, who finished fourth with 197.8 points.
McCluskey’s jumps drew scores of 99.9 points, 96.9 and 97.9.
Other members of Coach Flight Squad were Sawyer Battles, ninth, 176; Matteo DegliAngeli, 11th, 167.6; Liz Blair, 13th, 162.8; Finn Bradley, 16th, 153.3; Vivian Rober-Carpenter, 17th, 152.5; Matin Lockhart, 21st, 138.8; and Sophie Saunders, 22nd, 136.9.
Kennett was without Carter Tasker and Joey Nichipor, who have been routinely in the top 10 all season.
