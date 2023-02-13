02-08-23 Ski Jump tighter mccluskey
Junior Tyler McCluskey flies past the judging booth at the high school meet at the Chip Henry Ski Jump on the Kancamagus Highway on Feb. 9. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — On the night their coach was honored, the members of the Kennett High ski jumping team soared last Wednesday night to a second place finish in their lone home meet and final tune-up for this week’s Division I State Ski Jumping Championships.

More than 200 people turned out onto the Kancamagus Highway to see see the unveiling of the Chip Henry Ski Jump, named in honor of Coach Henry.

