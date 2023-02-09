From left: Former Olympian Walter Malmquist, Kennett Alpine Coach Laurel Zengilowski, Kennett Ski Jumping Coach Chip Henry, former ski jumper Carrie Burkett, and Kennett Athletic Director Neal Weaver stand together after the dedication ceremony at the Chip Henry Ski Jump on the Kancamagus Highway on Feb. 9. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
From left: Former Olympian Walter Malmquist, Kennett Alpine Coach Laurel Zengilowski, Kennett Ski Jumping Coach Chip Henry, former ski jumper Carrie Burkett, and Kennett Athletic Director Neal Weaver stand together after the dedication ceremony at the Chip Henry Ski Jump on the Kancamagus Highway on Feb. 9. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — More than 200 people turned for the official celebration of the Chip Henry Ski Jump, located on the Kancamagus Highway, in honor of longtime coach Chip Henry on Wednesday night. Not only was Henry the star of the night, but he also saved the night after the electric system went down causing a blackout.
“Our system is only three years old, so it's not old and rickety in any way,” Henry said by phone Thursday. “My father (Rod Henry) deals with this all the time in his shop. (Laughing) It’s some sort of electrical voodoo.”
Fifteen minutes before the ceremony was set to commence, Henry was standing next to the (electrical) building.
“I could smell smoke,” he said. “I opened the door and nothing was burning, but I think if we had waited, it would have. There were a few sparks.”
Henry added: “I looked up the jump to make sure no one was coming down (they weren’t), so I shut the main switch off and we went dark.”
Henry, who is more like MacGyver than MacGyver, immediately knew what to do.
“My friend Jeff and I headed to Coleman Rentals, but they were closed, so I called Noah Coleman and told him what happened,” Henry said. “He said he was in Conway Village and could meet us at the shop.
He added: “Noah was the MVP for sure.”
Henry returned with a generator set, and the lights were back on 29 minutes later.
“We were back in business in no time,” he said. “We got everything hooked up and were maybe only 10 minutes behind schedule. …Thank goodness for Noah.”
Henry, a 1993 KHS graduate, was one of the top ski jumpers in the East during his high school years and has been jumping coach for the Eagles since 2002. He has also worked with ski jumping fans in Coos County on the revitalization of the Nansen Ski Jump and high school ski jumping programs.
“Chip Henry not only has built this program, but he has also made sure there is electricity to the jump; he has made sure we have snow guns so we have snow so that we can have a jumping meet,” said Conway School Board member Michelle Capozzoli, who served on the board’s naming committee.
“He has done an amazing amount of work on the whole property, not just the jump itself,” she added.
Henry guided the Eagles to three state and national titles over the past four years and four titles overall. Since New Hampshire is the lone state to offer high school ski jumping, the state champion team also is crowned as the national champ.
Kennett High Athletic Director Neal Weaver served as the master of the ceremony for the celebration.
Two-time U.S. Olympic Nordic combined skier and ski jumper (1976 and 1980) Walter Malmquist of Fairlee, Vt., was the guest speaker and lauded his good friend.
“To have my great friend Walter there was amazing,” said Henry. “I was pleasantly surprised and humbled to have him there. He also was one of our judges for the night. Walter is a huge supporter and a super fan of watching kids ski jump. He’s more than qualified to be one of our judges any time.”
Henry’s father and fiance, Liz Garland were on hand along with his aunt and uncle from Jackson and countless cousins.
“I had a bunch come over from Maine and they actually live-streamed the ceremony to my aunt and uncle in Florida,” Henry said.
Then there was the unveiling of a beautiful wooden sign in Henry’s honor.
“I could tell by the style of the art that it was a Deny Hill original, he’s so talented,” he said. “I have to say, I was a little overwhelmed at all the attention.”
Henry added: “It was a wonderful night. I had a great time, and I think the kids did, too. I saw a lot of smiles. The community support was amazing. We always get a great turnout for our home meets. What makes our team so successful is the great community support we receive.”
Wednesday had originally been slated for the pre-state meet at the Nansen Ski Jump in Milan, but it has been moved to Conway in part to honor Henry.
The Division I State Ski Jumping Championships will be held on Nansen Ski Jump on Feb. 16 at 2 p.m.
