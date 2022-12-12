BARTLETT — Undefeated. League champs. Promoted to Division III and won the prestigious Lilla Coop Cup. Also, invited to train and play in Portugal.

Those things all happened in Camden Clark’s first season of professional soccer in Sweden. Clark, the son of Nancy and Rob Clark of Intervale, was stellar in goal for Boden City FC, posting a league-best 11 shutouts while allowing just seven goals all season (only three in the second half of the season and one goal in three cup matches) — yes, all season!

