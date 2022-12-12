BARTLETT — Undefeated. League champs. Promoted to Division III and won the prestigious Lilla Coop Cup. Also, invited to train and play in Portugal.
Those things all happened in Camden Clark’s first season of professional soccer in Sweden. Clark, the son of Nancy and Rob Clark of Intervale, was stellar in goal for Boden City FC, posting a league-best 11 shutouts while allowing just seven goals all season (only three in the second half of the season and one goal in three cup matches) — yes, all season!
“Thirteen clean sheets through 21 games,” Clark said during a recent interview at the Sun.
Boden FC ran away with Division IV and was the lone team promoted to Division III, which kicks off in April. Clark and the majority of his teammates are scheduled to return to the Bulls in hopes of another title run. It won’t be as easy as this year.
“I personally hope not,” he said with a big grin. “I love easy games and not having to a whole lot and I like winning. But at the same time, I like to do some stuff so that I can actually show and prove why I'm there.”
Boden City outscored its opponents 76-7 over 18 league matches and clinched promotion with four games left in the regular season.
Clark created the pathway to his dream when he earned a spot on a 40-player PSC (Pro Soccer Consulting) tour which went to Sweden for 10 days March 18-28 and played matches against professional clubs. Since 2011, according to its website, over 300 PSC athletes have signed professional soccer contracts worldwide.
Six members of the PSC tour were signed by Boden FC, which was billed as one of the upcoming soccer clubs in Sweden. There were eight Americans, including Clark, in the starting lineup for the Bulls.
According to Wikipedia, “there are 39 groups of 8 to 12 teams each representing a local geographical area. During a season (starting in April and ending in October) each club plays the others twice, once at their home stadium and once at that of their opponents, for a total of 18 to 22 games depending on the number of teams.”
“Potentially, three players might not be back,” Clark, 25, said. “I’ve been waiting to hear back from them. As of right now, the seven Americans are coming back along with the rest of the team.”
Clark hoped his team would be competitive, but the Bulls exceeded expectations.
“I don’t really know what I envisioned,” he said. “Our coach and staff were just incredible. They made sure to keep us happy. Anything they could to keep us happy and wanted to keep us wanting to come back. So they were incredible. They helped us out with so many things — kept us fed, fit and living.”
Clark is already looking forward to next season.
“There will be a few more teams, plus a harder schedule and we'll have to travel a bit further,” he said.
“We could definitely win it,” Clark continued. “If we play well, and we have our full team, we can win. We went and watched a few Division III games throughout the season. It's nothing special. I saw one of the top teams playing Division III, and know we can play with them.”
As a professional athlete, Clark has to be careful in what he does in the off-season.
“The coaches said not to get hurt and stay in shape,” he said. “So I’ll probably ski a little more cautiously than I have in the past, but I’m not going to go a whole winter without skiing. I grew up here, I can’t go a whole winter without skiing.”
Clark, who coached the Kennett High boys’ soccer team for two years before heading to Sweden, believes that time on the sideline made him a better player on the pitch.
“I'm sure it helped a little bit, but I never saw a moment where I was in coaching mode,” he said, laughing. “So that was good. And I think it helped that our coach is really good, so I didn't have to feel like coaching myself and other people.”
In a season filled with highlights, a couple stood out.
“Winning the cup was pretty good,” said Clark. “Winning the league, getting promoted.”
He added: “I learned that I still love soccer and that I still want to play. I love just everything about playing. All the love of playing just came back. I never lost it, but it definitely re-sparked it. It was still there but it re-sparked everything. I just love the whole atmosphere, the playing, the competitiveness, the locker room energy and the team camaraderie. I’m playing the sport that I’ve always loved and now there’s the added motivation of getting paid.”
Clark shared what happens in a typical practice.
“For the first half of it, if the goalie coach is there, I'll go with him for like, an hour,” he said. “Then I'll go with the team and we'll do shooting or small-sided games and stuff like that.”
While with Boden City, Clark was noticed and invited to train with neighboring Boden BK, who won promotion to Division I in the fall.
Clark did not encounter a language barrier as the bulk of his teammates spoke English and he’s learned some Swedish.
“It’s so hard,” he said of the Swedish dialect. “They’ve got so many weird letters and words that are too long. I guess anyone could say that about English, too, but their language, I'm trying, I'm trying hard. It’s a nice language though. There are parts of it that are simple, but then there are parts that are not.”
Clark got a nice surprise last month.
“I was invited to go on a tour like the one I went on in Sweden that got me the spot on my current team,” he said. “I flew (to Portugal) for 10 days and played against clubs from Portugal and Spain.”
Clark has some minor logistics to work through before next season.
“I just need to get the visa figured out,” he said. “Now it’s a different type of visa. I actually have to get an actual visa. So last season, I was just playing on a tourist visa. This time, we need to get an actual visa, but our coach set something up, so he’ll be sending the paperwork through zoom.”
Clark would love to see his team with the double again.
“I think we definitely can,” he said, smiling. “We’re going to repeat this process 100 percent if we play well. We have the talent.”
Clark hopes to play the beautiful game for many, many more years.
“As long as I can or until my coach kicks me out,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.