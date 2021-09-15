FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy football team dropped to 1-1 on the young season following a 40-8 loss on the road to Cape Elizabeth on Friday night.
The Raiders fell behind on the opening kickoff as the Capers opened their season in style with a quick six. After that wake-up call the boys from Fryeburg played solid stingy defense the remainder of the first half. In fact they had the ball on the Cape 3 at the end of the second quarter and were threatening but the pass attempt fell incomplete as time expired.
It was the second week in a row where the final was lopsided in favor of the victor. FA open the campaign with a 38-0 win on the road in Waldoboro, Maine, over Medomak Valley (1-1 after beating MCI 8-7 last week) on Sept. 4. This time Fryeburg was on the losing end on the scoreboard.
With every game snap this team gains experience, and is beginning to figure out how to play the sport. Against a high-powered deep team like Cape, Fryeburg is learning what it takes to compete at a high level. The already thin bench was put to a test with the injury count increasing as the game progressed.
The scheduling does not get any easier as Westbrook (2-0) comes to town this Saturday (1:30 p.m.). The Raiders will have to stay healthy and make the most of every opportunity they have.
Coach David Turner said Fryeburg got on the scoreboard in the second half on a 1-yard plunge by Gunnar Saunders. Saunders was part of the two-point try as he fired a strike to Owen Gallagan for the successful conversion.
With a week to recover, and the added experience this will be a fun team to watch because of their athletic ability.
The Westbrook Blue Blazes team coming off a 20-7 league win over Wells (1-1).
Up next for Cape is meeting withe Gardner Tigers (1-1) who fell 21-8 to York (2-0) over the weekend.
