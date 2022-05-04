FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy girls’ tennis team lost its first match of the season to Hebron Academy 4-1.
“Hebron Academy is a tough and solid team,” said Chris Chaffee, Raiders’ head coach. “Overall, we played a good competitive match, but in the end, we lost to a more experienced team.
At No. 1 singles, junior Kate Helpern battled but lost in an intensely close match 11-9.
“That match could have gone either way,” Chaffee said. “Both players were playing equally well the entire match. It really came down to just a few key points at crucial moments that just didn't go our way. The good news is Kate will get another shot in a few weeks. Kate's powerful lefty game is such a weapon and she just has to control her shot selection. I have faith she will be one of the top players in the MSAID League.”
At No. 2 singles, senior Daryna Serediuk lost 10-5 in a match that had a lot of long extended rallies.
“In Daryna’s first match since last season,” said Chaffee, “she tried her best and started to get her groove back. I believe her rhythm will return once she gets out there more and plays more matches. She used her weapons like her court coverage and patience to hang in there.”
He added: “A couple of positive things were, she didn't give up and she also never beats herself. She makes her opponent earn the victory if it ends up that way.”
At No. 3 singles, captain and senior Naomi Harper held on to secure a 10-7 win. It was Fryeburg's only match win of the evening against Hebron.
“Namoi is like a backboard because she doesn't miss much,” Chaffee said, smiling. “She grinds, fights and finds a way.”
Fryeburg paired senior and captain Riley Miller with senior Mimi Albert for the No. 1 doubles flight.
“It was Riley and Mimi’s first official match together, but it didn't seem that way at all,” said Chaffee. “Although they didn't get the result they wanted they have nothing to be disappointed about. They have great chemistry and for not having a ton of match experience, they have progressed tremendously. Riley’s consistency and determination work well off Mimi’s speed and athleticism. I expect them to be able to give the league’s No. 1 doubles teams all they can handle.”
Rounding out the starting lineup for the Raiders were the breakout duo from last year, Chloe Sartory and Ainsley Foster.
“Chloe and Ainsley started where they left off from last year,” Chaffee said. “They were the most improved players on the team last year and their communication, attitude and experience will help us win those tight matches that we will get in. They always show perseverance and persistence out there. I'm sure they are looking forward to trying to get their first win next match.”
Chaffee was pleased to see his troops compete for the first time.
“Overall there were a lot of positives to take out of the defeat,” he said. “While focusing on the good things we did against Hebron, we can also take notice of the things we need to work on and improve. That are really the right ingredients for being successful. The antidote to the ultimate goal is to progress, try our best, improve and have fun in the journey of that process.”
Coach added: “The girls are executing and doing the right things in practice. We prepare well, by practicing with purposeful goals. When I watch them in practice doing drills and playing practice matches they are constantly working on things and are wanting to get better. They also have inspiring attitudes. They enjoy it all and that’s is really all you can ask for."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.