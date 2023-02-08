CONWAY — And then there was one.

In a matchup between the two undefeated teams in Division II girls’ basketball, Bow (14-0) jumped out to an 18-4 lead to open Tuesday’s game against Kennett High (13-1) and never looked back as the Falcons cruised to a 38-28 win in a battle between the top two defensive teams in the league before the largest crowd at the Peter Ames Gymnasium in more than five years.

