Senior Catherine Chick takes a free throw for Kennett against Bow in the Peter Ames Gymnasium on Feb. 7. The Falcons broke the Eagles' undefeated streak in the tense matchup, 38-28. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
The crowd bursts into cheers after junior Kaley Goodhart made a three-point shot for Kennett against Bow in the Peter Ames Gymnasium on Feb. 7. The Falcons beat the Eagles 38-28. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
In a matchup between the two undefeated teams in Division II girls’ basketball, Bow (14-0) jumped out to an 18-4 lead to open Tuesday’s game against Kennett High (13-1) and never looked back as the Falcons cruised to a 38-28 win in a battle between the top two defensive teams in the league before the largest crowd at the Peter Ames Gymnasium in more than five years.
“Full credit to Bow,” Larry Meader, Eagles’ head coach, said, “they came off the bus ready to take it to us. We didn’t match their intensity, particularly in the first quarter.”
Bow hasn’t allowed more than 37 points to an opponent all year with its swarming man-to-man defense, but the Falcons also looked like an offensive juggernaut early on when they knocked down four 3-pointers over four minutes, including two that caromed off the backboard through the net.
“I don’t think anyone saw them hitting four threes in a quarter, that wasn’t in the scouting report,” said Meader. “We made some bad decisions with the ball. Part of that was due to their defense, and part was to us rushing. We wanted to get the ball inside where I felt we had an advantage but we weren’t where we needed to be mentally.”
He added: “Hopefully, we get to see them again (in the playoffs). They were rip-roaring ready to go and we need to be that way next time. Fortunately, this is just one game, it’s not the end of the season. We still have five more games and then the playoffs. Now we have to bounce back and respond to a little adversity."
Bow built the lead to 24-6 with 3:05 left in the first half when Juliette Tarsa, who led all scorers with a game-high 15 points, hit her third trey of the night.
KHS closed the half on a 5-0 run (a Kaley Goodhart free throw and layup and a Catherine Chick rebound put back) to cut the deficit to 24-11 at the break.
The Falcons outscored the Eagles 6-4 in the third frame to lead 30-15 going into the fourth quarter.
Trailing 34-17, Kennett went on an 11-0 run (two Goodhart three-pointers and a foul shot; a Chick layup and free throw; and a Sydnie Chin free throw) to pull to within six with 35 seconds to play, but Bow sank four straight free throws to seal the win.
Goodhart paced the Eagles with 10 points, while Chick, who was outstanding off the bench for the hometown flock, added nine and 10 rebounds. Chin had five points and Kaylee McLellan netted four.
Bow also only had four scorers with Tarsa with 15; Bella LaPerle, 12; Alex Larrabee, 10; and Lyndsey LaPerle, one.
“The crowd was awesome,” Meader said. “I saw people who I hadn’t seen in a long time. It was terrific to see the gym so alive. I’d love to fill the gym like that more often. The girls and I really appreciate the community support, it means a lot.”
Kennett is scheduled to close out the week with a trip to Concord on Friday to play Pembroke Academy (10-4) at 6:30 p.m.
The Spartans are 6-1 over their last seven games with the lone loss coming at Bow, 55-35, last Thursday.
