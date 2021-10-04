CONWAY — Football fans were treated to an exciting half of football on Friday night at Gary Mllen Stadium when Kennett High hosted longtime rival Plymouth for homecoming. More than 1,000 spectators turned out for the game which saw the hometown Eagles lead 14-13 at the half. The Bobcats regrouped at the break and held their hosts scoreless over the next two quarters to leave town with a 30-14 win.
One highlight of the evening for the Eagles was the celebration of longtime team manager Kelley Jon Scruggs at halftime. Kelley Jon is retiring at the end of this season after patrolling the sidelines for three decades for KHS. He was honored with a plaque at halftime by coaches and fellow Kennett alumni Chris Bailey and Harley Lowd.
The loss dropped Kennett to 1-4 on the season, while Plymouth improved to 4-1.
Coach Vaughn Beckwith said the hometown flock ran out of gas in the second half with so many members of the team having to play both offense and defense.
The Bobcats opened the scoring with 8:45 left in the first quarter when running back Dylan Welch scored the first of his three touchdowns on the night. He capped a five-play, 62-yard drive with a 44-yard TD run down the left sidelines. Plymouth, which was missing its regular kicker, who joined the team later in the evening after playing a soccer match, went for the two-point conversion, but the run was stuffed by a host of Eagles.
Aside from the Plymouth defense, a big nemesis on the night was the yellow hanky. Referees called 11 penalties on KHS, several at costly times.
Kennett had a terrific 46-yard run by tailback Evan Koroski called back on one possession due to a holding penalty.
The Eagles did get on the scoreboard in impressive fashion the second time they got the football. Starting from their own 30, Tanner Bennett broke off a 32-yard run. KHS got hit with a couple of penalties which led to fourth-and-17. Quarterback Camden Bailey cooly found Tyler Walcott for a gain of 23 to keep the drive alive. KHS eventually moved to the 3, and Bennett appeared to score on a run around the right end but it was nullified due to a penalty. On the next play, Koroski bulled his way up the middle for the 8-yard touchdown with 5:59 left in the first half. Daven Bailey booted the extra point to put Kennett in front 7-6.
Plymouth regained the lead on a two-play, 58-yard drive. Welch scampered 58 yards for his second touchdown. The PHS kicker arrived and split the uprights, making it 13-7 with 3:40 left in the second quarter.
Kennett came right back with a ground-and-pound rushing attack led by Bennett and Koroski that went 60 yards on eight plays capped off by a 3-yard run to the right by Bennett. Bailey’s extra point had the Eagles in front 14-13 with 8 seconds left in the half.
In the second half, the Eagles got an initial first down, but faced with fourth-and-two from their own 46, they came up short. Four plays later, Welch found pay dirt again and the extra point stretched the Bobcats’ lead to 20-14. with 5:50 left in the third frame.
Kennett’s best possession of the second half was the fourth time it got the football with 11:47 left in the game. Starting from their own 20, the Eagles rattled off two first downs, including a 22-yard pass to Isaiah Mojica, but half of the yardage was lost due to a penalty. Kennett eventually drove to the Plymouth 40 but came up just short on fourth down with 7:30 left in regulation time.
The Bobcats extended the lead to 23-14 with 4:50 remaining on a 35-yard field goal.
Senior Matt Cleary tacked on an insurance touchdown with 2:45 to play on a 4-yard run.
Kennett is scheduled to travel to Belmont-Gilford (3-2) on Saturday at 2 p.m.
B-G is coming off a 47-12 loss in Plaistow to Timberlane (5-0).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.