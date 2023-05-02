PLYMOUTH — The Kennett High baseball team hopes to close out this week on a winning note with two games over the next three days, provided the weather cooperates.
The Eagles are scheduled to host Oyster River (3-3) on Wednesday (4 p.m.) and close out the week with the long trek to Kingston on Friday (4 p.m.) to play Sanborn (3-3).
Kennett slipped to 2-5 on the season in Division II after back-to-back tough losses in pitcher’s duels. The Eagles fell 6-1 at home to undefeated St. Thomas (6-0) last Wednesday and dropped a 3-1 contest on the road against Plymouth (6-1) on Monday.
“We’re 2-5 but we’re competing with everyone,” said Josh McAllister, Eagles’ head coach. “St. Thomas is first in the division ad Plymouth is 6-1 and we played with both of them. We can beat anyone, we’re right there. There’s not a single team I’m afraid of. There’s a very small margin between us at 2-5 and St. Thomas. We’re in 15th place and only two games out of sixth.”
He added: “We haven’t been able to work on things. We’ve only been able to get on our field four times this season and two of those were on the weekend.”
All of the offense in Plymouth came in the first inning of a game that needed just 70 minutes to complete. David Silvia knocked in the lone Kennett run in the top of the first inning with an RBI double. The host Bobcats responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning with two coming in a home run and the third on a ground out.
The teams had four hits apiece on the afternoon.
Logan Ramsey threw five solid innings for the boys from Conway, while Sam Seavey tossed a perfect sixth frame.
John Flaherty went the distance for Plymouth to get the win.
“We’ve got a bunch of games coming up that we’re capable of winning,” McAllister said. “If we can get on a bit of roll, we’ll be very tough come playoff time.”
