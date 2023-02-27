Senior and co-captain Tessa Capozzoli has helped to guide the Berlin-Gorham-Kennett girls’ hockey team to a playoff berth. The Mountaineers are scheduled to play St. Thomas-Winnacunnet-Dover (11-5-2) on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. (EARL HOPKINS PHOTO)
CONWAY — Two more Eagles are playoff bound. Senior Tessa Capozzoli and freshmen Emma Dziedzic, members of the Berlin-Gorham-Kennett girls’ hockey team clinched a playoff berth with a thrilling 2-1 on the road over Lebanon-Stevens-Kearsarge on Saturday.
That win, coupled with Keene-Monadnock-Fall Mountain (10-8) beating Bedford (8-10) 4-3 on the road on Saturday, meant the Mountaineers were in the dance.
B-G-K (8-10), the No. 11 seeds, are scheduled to travel to No. 6 St. Thomas-Winnacunnet-Dover (11-5-2) for the first round of the playoffs on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
The two teams met just once during the season with T-W-D winning 3-0 at home on Jan. 10.
Coach Craig Bartoli is happy to see this squad rewarded with a playoff appearance.
Members of this year’s team include seniors Lexi Bourassa, Tessa Capozzolli, Emma LaPierre, Paige Pouliot and Maya Wedge; juniors Ava Bartoli, Lumma Berry, Abby Blais, Amaya Bledsoe, Nadia Bouchard, Myah Henry, Olivia Oneil, Aliyah Paquette, Brooklyn Rainville and Marina Santy; sophomores Laney Downs, Emma Guilbeault and Gabby Poulin; and freshmen Emma Dziedzic and Gianna Pizzuto.
Joining Coach Bartoli on the bench is Jenna Dawson, the team’s new assistant coach. Also on the team are managers Aspen Langlois and Julia “Duece" Coulombe.
“This is a good group,” Bartoli said. “The kids (have improved) every day.”
With their playoff lives on the line against Lebanon-Stevens-Kearsarge (9-8), B-G-K put together a total team effort to get the win.
Ava Bartoli, co-captain with Capozzoli scored the first Mountaineer goal, while fellow junior Abby Blais netted what proved to be the game-winning goal.
Olivia Oneil was sensational in goal, making several spectacular saves including stopping a penalty shot.
Five teams — Bishop Guertin (13-2-3), Oyster River-Portsmouth (14-3-1), Hanover (13-3-2), Bishop Brzy-Triity-Londonderry (13-4) and Concord (13-5) — all received first-round byes.
In other first-round action slated for this Tuesday, No. 8 Keene-Monadnock-Fall Mountain (11-8) hosts No. 9 Lebanon-Stevens-Kearsarge (9-8); No. 7 Pinkerton (10-6) hosts No. 10 Exeter (8-10).
If K-G-B wins on Tuesday, it will advance to the quarterfinals and will play No. 3 Hanover, the defending state champs, on Friday in Hanover at 4 p.m.
The Mounties played the Bears once during the season and trailed 1-0 after two periods before falling 4-0 in Hanover on Jan. 7.
The semifinals are scheduled to be held at Everett Arena in Concord on Tuesday, March 7. The Mountaineers are in the half of the bracket that will play second at 7:30 p.m. with the opening game set for 5:30 p.m.
The finals are slated to be played at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester on Saturday, March 11 at a time still yet to be determined.
