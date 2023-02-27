Berlin-Gorham-Kennett hockey - Tessa Capozzoli

Senior and co-captain Tessa Capozzoli has helped to guide the Berlin-Gorham-Kennett girls’ hockey team to a playoff berth. The Mountaineers are scheduled to play St. Thomas-Winnacunnet-Dover (11-5-2) on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. (EARL HOPKINS PHOTO)

CONWAY — Two more Eagles are playoff bound. Senior Tessa Capozzoli and freshmen Emma Dziedzic, members of the Berlin-Gorham-Kennett girls’ hockey team clinched a playoff berth with a thrilling 2-1 on the road over Lebanon-Stevens-Kearsarge on Saturday.

That win, coupled with Keene-Monadnock-Fall Mountain (10-8) beating Bedford (8-10) 4-3 on the road on Saturday, meant the Mountaineers were in the dance.

