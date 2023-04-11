KHS Baseball in Florida - team in front of sign

The Kennett High baseball team played three games at historic Dodgertown in Vero Beach, Florida, from March 30-April 2. The Eagles went 1-2 on the trip, but had a blast. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Kennett High baseball team used six pitchers on Saturday to sweep a pair of five-inning games exhibition games in the final tuneup before Opening Day. The Eagles beat made the trek to the Pine Tree State and beat hosts Poland 5-0 and Leavitt 9-1 in Poland Spring, Maine.

“We looked good,” said Josh McAllister, Eagles’ head coach.

