CONWAY — The Kennett High baseball team used six pitchers on Saturday to sweep a pair of five-inning games exhibition games in the final tuneup before Opening Day. The Eagles beat made the trek to the Pine Tree State and beat hosts Poland 5-0 and Leavitt 9-1 in Poland Spring, Maine.
“We looked good,” said Josh McAllister, Eagles’ head coach.
While still yet to get onto Coach Bob Burns Field due to slow snowmelt, Saturday marked the first time Kennett had been on a field since its trip to Dodgertown in Florida on March 31-April 2. The team had been slated to play a scrummage in Rochester against Spaulding last Thursday but heavy rain the day before left the field unplayable and forced the contest to be canceled.
“Poland’s field was in great shape,” McAllister said, adding, “Getting out on a field early in Florida was really helpful for us. On Saturday, I’d say we looked like we were in mid- to early-season form.”
Against Poland, Kennett took the lead on the second pitch of the game when sophomore Devin Jakubec took a Knights’ offering deep over the fence for a home run. The Eagles then rode strong pitching to secure the win. Logan Ramsey went the first two innings, followed by Zach Moore, who tossed two frames before Jack Robinson threw the final inning.
In the nightcap, KHS followed a similar successful formula with Matt Charette throwing two innings, followed by Sam Seavey for two and Jacob Brown working the final inning.
“I think pitching could be a real strength for us,” said McAllister. “Sam, Logan and Jacob are our workhorses, but we’re getting great contributions from Jack, Matt and Zach Moore. I think Zach has been a big surprise. He throws almost sidearmed with a lot of movement on the ball. The plan was for him to throw an inning on Saturday but he only needed seven pitches to get out of the third, so he went one more (20 pitches over two innings).”
Kennett was scheduled to open the season at home on Wednesday against rival Kingswood and then host St.Thomas on Friday, but both contests will now be on the road.
“Our field is still probably a week away,” McAllister said. “The infield is very soft and we still have four to six inches of snow in right field.”
He added: “We’re ready to go. I’d rather get in as many games as possible rather than having practice in the gym. The gym is getting a little old. If we’re playing, even though it’s not at home, that means at least we’re on a field.”
KHS went 3-15 in Division II last spring and missed out on the playoffs. The Eagles lost seniors Ryon Allen, Will Metz, Scott Mohla, Steven Rines and Brady Robitaille to graduation last June.
By no means is the talent cupboard bare. The team returns 11 varsity letter winners.
Members of this year’s team are seniors Caleb Bradford, Jack Robinson, Sam Seavey and Bridger Viger; juniors Zach Moore and Brody Nagle; sophomores Jacob Brown, Matt Charette, Sawyer Hussey, Devin Jakubec and Logan Ramsey, Austin Silvia and David Silvia; and freshmen Guillermo Chavarria Burns and Owen Robertson.
Members of the junior varsity are juniors Bryce Marcoux and Ryan Costello; sophomores Jonathan Dodge and Capen Kieseman; and freshmen Aidan Barnaby, Edie Daggett, Serghio Espezura, Corbin Killebrew, Bo Noung and Matt Reynolds.
Robinson, Seavey and Viger have been named this year’s captains.
Joining McAllister on the coaching staff are assistants Seth Allen and DJ Johnson along with bullpen coach Doc Walker with Kenny Drew and Josh Drew working with the junior varsity. Josh Drew, a standout for Kennett and Endicott College, is also mentoring the catchers.
Kennett went 1-2 in three evening inning exhibition games in Vero Beach, Fla., beating Ketchikan, Alaska, 12-1, and losing 9-5 to Lancaster High School from Lancaster, N.Y. and 6-4 to the Lower Merion High School JV team from Ardmore, Pennsylvania.
The Eagles will line up defensively with Jakubec behind the plate catching with Austin Silvia No. 2 on the depth chart. Viger will play first base with Seavey, when he’s not pitching, seeing some action at first and third (when Charette is pitching). Charette will start at third but can move to shortstop when Brown is on the mound. Hussey is penciled in at second base.
The outfield will feature the speedy Bradford in centerfield flanked by Robinson and Nagle, while Robertson and David Silvia are also expected to see time there.
Silvia, who is returning from a broken collar bone from ice hockey, is being counted on a clutch left-handed bat. He went 1-1 in his return to action on Saturday, lacing a 0-2 pitch for a line drive base hit. Chavarria Burns is another talented hitter McAllister has lofty hopes for.
“I’ve been really encouraged by how things have gone,” McAllister said. “I like this team. I think we’ll pitch well and we’ll hit. The key will be for us to play well defensively.
McAllister envisions a batting order with Jakubec leading off, followed by Charette, Seavey, Brown, Viger, Nagle, Robinson, Bradford and Hussey.
The Eagles led Division II in stolen bases with 98 in 18 games in 2022. The team plans to run a lot this season, too.
McAllister never likes to compare a Kennett team to another, but he sees a lot of similarities between this squad and a prior one.
“We were 2-16 in 2017 and reached the Final Four two years later,” McAllister said. “I see a lot of similarities between that team and this one. I think we have the potential to be good. It should be a solid team. I have pretty high expectations and so do the boys. This is a great group.”
He added: “I think we’re looking at a good window of opportunity for Kennett baseball over the next few years.”
