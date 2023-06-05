Kennett High junior Aida Wheat smiles as she nears the finish line to not only win the 200-meter dash but break her school record at the prestigious Meet of Champions at Oyster River High School in Durham on Saturday. (LISA EASTWOOD PHOTO)
Kennett High sophomore Piper Lopashanski accelerates past a fellow competitor during the first 100 meters in the 400-meter run at the at the prestigious Meet of Champions at Oyster River High School in Durham on Saturday. (LISA EASTWOOD PHOTO)
Girls relay team (from left) Vanessa VanDyne, Piper Lopashanski, Aida Wheat, Shannon Abrams, and Gabby Cubero stand together at the Kennett High School Livingston Oval track on May 31. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
The sign says it all after Kennett High junior Aida Wheat won the 100-meter dash and broke her school record at the prestigious Meet of Champions at Oyster River High School in Durham on Saturday. (LISA EASTWOOD PHOTO)
Kennett High junior Aida Wheat is all smiles in the interview circle at the prestigious Meet of Champions at Oyster River High School in Durham on Saturday. (LISA EASTWOOD PHOTO)
DURHAM — Kennett High junior Aida Wheat keeps getting faster and faster, and on the biggest stage in the Granite State, there was no one faster in the 100- and 200-meter dashes at the prestigious Meet of Champions at Oyster River High School in Durham on Saturday. Not only did Wheat become the first Kennett athlete to win two events in a state meet in Coach Bernie Livingston’s 44-year career with the Eagles, but she also broke her school records in both.
Teammate Piper Lopashanski, a junior, came within a blink of the eye of setting her personal best in the 400 meters and ran away from the field in her heat to finish fifth overall and punch her ticket to the New England Track and Field Championships this Saturday (10:15 a.m.) in Bangor, Maine.
