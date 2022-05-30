CONWAY — If you want to play for a state championship in tennis, you need to have plenty of depth. The Alvirne girls relied on their depth to get past the Kennett High girls’ tennis team in the opening round of the Division II playoffs last Wednesday in Hudson. The Broncos, the No. 5 seeds, beat the No. 12 Eagles 7-2, but not before the girls from Conway put a little fear into their hosts.
The Broncos beat the Eagles 9-0 in their lone regular-season meeting in Hudson on April 22.
Members of this year’s team include senior Sydney Deblois-Hill; juniors Leah Alkalay, Jocelyn Anzaldi, Maddie Bell, McKayla Dockham, Carli Krebs, Ceili Mahoney; sophomores Gracie Baillargeon, Ava Gaudette, Kendall Krieger and Lilla Synnott; and freshmen Haley Davidson, Ava Fox, Brooklyn Grout, Bella King, Mattie Macomber, Cami Newton, Dani Sewell and Avery Whitelaw.
On Wednesday, Coach Duncan Yarworth and the hometown flock went south ready to play and jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead when team captains Joce Anzaldi and Gracie Baillargeon posted impressive results. Playing No. 1, Anzaldi beat Natalie MacSweeny 8-4, while Baillargeon beat Avery Baker 8-5 at No. 2.
Alvirne was able to rally and win the next four singles and then sweep the doubles to advance to the quarterfinals.
In singles, at No. 3, McKayla Dockham fell 8-2 to Gabby Cummins; at No. 4, Carli Krebs fell 8-2 to Kenzie Lewg; at No. 5 Mattie Macomber fell 8-1 to Lindsay Gasdia; and at No. 6, Bella King fell 8-0 to Emma Coppi.
In doubles, MacSweeny/Baker beat Anzaldi/Baillargeon 8-1; Cummins/Lewg beat Dockham/Krebs 8-4; and Gasdia/Marissa Murphy beat Macomber/Leah Alkalay 8-2.
With 18 teams in Division II, the top 12 qualify for the playoffs.
The final Division II regular-season standings had Portsmouth, 13-1; Souhegan at 13-1; Oyster River, 12-2; Goffstown, 11-3; Alvirne, 11-3; Bow, 10-4; Windham, 10-4; Coe-Brown Northwood, 8-6; St. Thomas, 8-6; Hollis-Brookline, 7-7; Bishop Brady, 7-7; Kennett, 5-8; Timberlane, 3-11; Kingswood, 4-10; Manchester West, 1-12; Milford, 1-12; Sanborn, 1-13; and Pembroke, 1-13.
The top four teams — Portsmouth, Souhegan, Oyster River and Goffstown — received first-round byes.
In other first-round action last Wednesday, No. 6 Bow hosted but fell 5-4 to No. 11 Hollis-Brookline; No. 7 Windham hosted but fell 5-4 to No. 10 Bishop Brady; and No. 8 St. Thomas hosted and be at No. 9 Coe-Brown 7-2.
In the quarterfinals, held on Friday at the home of the highest seed, No. 1 Souhegan beat No.8 St. Thomas 7-2; No. 4 Goffstown fell 7-2 at home to No. 5 Alvirne; No. 2 Portsmouth beat No. 10 Bishop Brady 8-1; and No. 3 Oyster River topped No. 11 Hollis-Brookline 6-3.
The semifinals are slated for Tuesday, May 31 at the home of the highest seed at 4 p.m. It will be No. 1 Souhegn vs. No. 5 Alvirne and No. 2 Portsmouth vs. No. 3 Oyster River.
The finals are planned for Thursday, June 2 at Bedford High School at 4 p.m.
Last year, Windham beat Hollis-Brookline 9-0 in the finals at Bedford High School on June 4.
Kennett won its final three matches to secure the final playoff spot.
On May, 17, the Eagles went to Wolfeboro and beat Carroll County rival Kingswood 7-2.
In singles, Anzaldi fell to Amber Dulliver 8-3; Dockham beat Marylyn Letolle 8-3; Krebs beat Addison Lawlor 8-0; Macomber beat Isabella Bush 8-5; King fell to Peyton Seigars 8-1; and Alkalay beat Gianna Borelle 8-6.
In doubles, Anzaldi/Macomber beat Dulliver/Letolle 8-2; Dockham/Krebs beat Lawlor/Bush 8-2; and Alkalay/Celi Mahoney beat Seigars/Borelle by default.
On May 18, Kennett hosted and beat Timberlane 8-1.
In singles, Anzaldi beat Brisa Martinez 8-1; Baillargeon beat Morgan McNeil 8-0; Dockham beat Brandi Garand 8-3; Krebs beat Kirsten Patti 8-1; Macomber beat Meg Rice 8-1; and King beat Lianna Kimball 8-2.
In doubles, Anzaldi/Macomber fell 8-1 to Martinez/McNeil; Dockham/Krebs beat Garard/Patti 8-1; and Alkalay/Mahoney beat Meg Rice/Jaidyn Pawskian 8-2.
On May 20, the Eagles beat Berlin 8-1 at home.
In singles, Anzaldi beat Kadence Gendron 8-1; Baillargeon fell 8-0 to Leila Horne; Dockham beat Redyn Munce 8-3; Krebs beat Abby Blais 8-2; Macomber beat Tiah Turmel 8-3; and Alkalay beat Myah Henry 8-3.
In doubles, Anzaldi/Baillargeon beat Horne/Munce 8-4; Dockham/Krebs beat Gendron/Blais 8-4; and Alkalay/Mahoney beat Turmel/Henry 8-2.
Kennett loses just one senior — Sydney Deblois-Hill — to graduation on Saturday, June 11.
