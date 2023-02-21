Junior Allie Hussey skis around a gate during the giant slalom race during the girls high school alpine skiing state championship at Cranmore Mountain on Feb. 14. Hussey took sixth place in the giant slalom race. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Morgan Carr speeds down the course during the giant slalom race during the girls high school alpine skiing state championship at Cranmore Mountain on Feb. 14. Carr was 10th in the race. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONCORD — Due to an expected snowstorm, the prestigious Alpine Meet of Champions at the Mittersill Ski Area at Cannon Mountain in Franconia has been moved up a day to this Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association made the announcement on Monday morning.
The meet brings together the top 10 girls and boys from the divisions for a day of slalom and GS racing.
Kennett is expected to be well represented in the meet with seven Eagles — Ashley Garside, Allie Hussey, Myra Johnston and Morgan Carr along with Liam Chesley, Bryce Marcoux and Joey Nichipor — all posting top 10 results in the recent Division II State Alpine Championship.
The KHS girls won their fourth consecutive state title and 10th in the last 11 years when the Eagles won both the giant slalom and slalom races at Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway on Feb. 14.
The KHS boys, who were third overall in 2022, finished second to Hanover at Crotched Mountain Ski Area in Bennington on Feb. 13.
For the girls, Kennett scored 767 points to top Hanover, 743, while Souhegan was third with 694.5 points
Garside, a senior, successfully repeated as state GS champion. She had the fastest two runs (30.05 and 30.99) to win the race in 1:01.04.
Garside, who was second in the event as a sophomore, was joined on the podium by teammate Johnston, who was second in 1:02.43, and Merrimack Valley’s lone skier Violet Webb, who placed third, in 1:02.59.
Other Kennett skiers were Hussey, who was sixth, 1:03.33; Carr, 10th, 1:04.52; Elise Vachon, 14th, 1:05.31; and Kylie Jacobs-Carr, 20th, 1:07.15.
In slalom, Garside, who was the slalom runner-up in her sophomore and junior years, made it a true daily double by winning the race. She had the fastest two runs (31.83 and 32.76) to win in 1:04.59.
Garside was joined on the podium by Hanover’s Maggie Higgins, who was second in 1:04.93, and fellow Eagle Hussey, who was third in 1:06.97.
Other Eagles were Johnston, who took fifth in 1:08.60; Jacobs-Carr, 14th, 1:14.46; and Vachon, 16th, 1:15.69; and Carr, who had a hiccup on her second run, 59th, 1:57.76.
For the boys, Hanover won the team title with 780 points, followed by Kennett, 716, and Bow, 713.
In GS, Nichipor was eighth in 1:10.13, followed by Marcoux, ninth, 1:10.40; Sam Treshinsky, 15th, 1:11.57; Jonah Katz, 17th, 1:12.23; Chesley, 18th, 1:12.27; and Bridger Viger, 23rd, 1:14.51.
In the slalom, the Eagles were led by Chesley, who was eighth in 1:20.98, followed by Viger, 13th, 1:22.32; Katz, 15th, 1:24.18; and Marcux, 16th, 1:24.64. Stash Doucette and Nate Vachon were disqualified on their second runs.
