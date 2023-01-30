MADISON — Mother Nature is finally cooperating with the Kennett High alpine team. The Eagles are finally able to get in some racing and took team honors at King Pine Ski Area in East Madison in both giant slalom and slow races against four other schools on Friday.
In the opening GS race, the KHS girls took seven of the top 10 spots for the win with 390.5 points to top Kingswood, 369; Oyster River, 356.5; Portsmouth, 349; and Moultonborough Academy, 345.
Senior Ashley Garside, who won three GS races last month at King Pine for the Eagles, continued her winning ways, posting the fastest two runs (29.05 and 29.31) to win the race in 58.36. She was joined on the podium by teammate Allie Hussey, who was second in 59.73, and Kingswood’s Abby Ingham, who placed third in 1:02.24.
Other Kennett finishers were Myra Johnston, fourth, 1:02.24; Elizabeth Graustein, sixth, 1:02.59; Elise Vachon, seventh, 1:02.62; Kylie Jacobs-Carr, ninth, 1:02.62; Marley Hooper, 10th, 1:03.15; Lydia Wiggin, 11th, 1:03.31; Ellie Nelson, 12th, 1:03.35; Morgan Carr, 13th, 1:03.94; Hanah Marcoux, 15th, 1:04.81; Cami Newton, 20th, 1:05.81; Ceili Mahoney, 23rd, 1:06.19; Haylee Burke, 31st, 1:08.93; Shannon Abrams, 32nd, 1:09.28; Moira Irish, 34th, 1:09.57; Grace Sanfilippo, 37th, 1:12.58; Addison Wade, 40th, 1:15; Avery Whitelaw, 42nd, 1:16.44; Cassanda Nigro, 43rd, 1:21.01; Eliah Feil, 44th, 1:21.01; and Alyssa Brooks, 47th, 1:28.17.
For the boys, Kennett took the opening GS by taking the first eight places. The Eagles scored a perfect 394, followed by Portsmouth, 370; Kingswood, 362; Oyster River, 349; and Moultonborough Academy, 335.
Carter Tasker, who like Garside swept three races last month in East Madison, had the fastest two runs (28.43 and 28.65) to win in 57.08. Joining Tasker on the podium were teammates Jonah Katz, who was second in 59:53 and Liam Chesley, who took third in 1:00.05.
Other Kennett finishers were Joey Nichipor, fourth, 1:00.25; Bridger Viger, fifth, 1:00.77; Sam Treshinsky, sixth, 1:01.41; Bryce Marcoux, seventh, 1:01.43; Stash Doucette, eighth, 1:01.46; Nathan Vachon, 11th, 1:02.96; Guillermo Chavrri, 12th, 1:03.03; Chase Duval, 14th, 1:03.44; Matteo DegliAngeli, 18th, 1:05.57; Sebastian Brochu, 25th, 1:09.66; Burke Jackson, 28th, 1:10.16; and Owen Loth, 43rd, 1:24.44.
In the afternoon slalom, the Eagles took team honors for the boys with 390 points, followed by Portsmouth, 375; Kingswood, 359; Oyster River, 349; and Moultonborough Academy, 256.
Tasker won the race in 59.66 after posting the fastest first run (28.84) and the second-fastest second run (30.82). He was joined on the podium by Kingswood’s Luke Plachowicz, who had the fastest-second run (29.90) to take second in 59.92, while Nichipor, who was third in 1:02.20.
Other Kennett finishers were Viger, fourth, 1:02.37; Treshinsky, sixth, 1:03.55; Katz, seventh, 1:03.55; Marcoux, 10th, 1:04.87; Chesley, 11th, 1:05.10; Duval, 13th, 1:09.26; Vachon, 14th, 1:10.62; Burke, 18th, 1:16.13; and Chavarria, 38th, 1:45.88.
For the girls in slalom, Kennett skied to the team win with 388 points, Kingswood, 365; Portsmouth, 359; Oyster River, 354; and Moultonborough Academy, 344.
Garside continued her winning ways with the fastest two runs (27.66 and 56.47) for the victory in 56.47. Ingham joined her on the podium in second place in 1:00.60, while Portsmouth’s Alden Beland was third in 1:02.83.
Other Eagles to finish were: Graustein, fourth, 1:05.92; Jacobs-Carr, fifth, 1:06.80; Johnston, sixth, 1:06.88; Carr, eighth, 1:09.10; Wiggin, 12th, 1:12.15; Vachon, 15th, 1:13.60; Nelson, 17th, 1:14.43; Mahoney, 18th, 1:17.18; Newton,19th, 1:17.51; Marcoux, 22nd, 1:19.35; Abrams, 24th, 1:22.44; Irish, 28th, 1:26.82; Sanfilippo, 32nd, 1:31.99; Whitelaw, 33rd, 1:37.09; Hooper, 34th, 1:40.74; Nigro, 35th, 1:41.96; Wade, 37th, 1:45.25; Feil, 39th, 1:46.76; and Brooks, 40th, 1:49.60.
Hussey, who had the second-fastest first run (29.50), did not finish her second run.
Coach Laurel Zengilowski's Eagles have a rare two-meet week on the schedule with a pair of home meets planned for Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway on Tuesday and Friday. The first GS skier on the hill is slated for 9:30 a.m.
