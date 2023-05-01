FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy track team had two meets in four days to open its regular season campaign. The Raiders were among eight schools that competed at neighboring Kennett High School on Tuesday (see related story) and then took part in their first Western Maine Conference meet of the season in Hiram on Friday.

In Conway, competing in some rain, the FA boys placed fifth while the girls were seventh.

