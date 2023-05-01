FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy track team had two meets in four days to open its regular season campaign. The Raiders were among eight schools that competed at neighboring Kennett High School on Tuesday (see related story) and then took part in their first Western Maine Conference meet of the season in Hiram on Friday.
In Conway, competing in some rain, the FA boys placed fifth while the girls were seventh.
At Sacopee, both Fryeburg teams finished fourth out of five teams. The Raiders competed against the host Haws, Gray-New Gloucester, North Yarmouth Academy, Traip and Yarmouth.
Coach Trevor Hope shared highlights of the meet for the Raiders.
“The man of the meet was Tristin Nylin who was willing to step in and run a leg of the 4x400 which he wasn't scheduled for. I appreciate that,” Hope wrote in his race notes. “The women of the meet I would say are Jocelyn (Roy) and Lily (Bryan). For both of them, it was their first meet of the season and they were not sure about competing in all the events I signed them up for but they did it all and they did well.”
He added: “The team is starting to come together. We need to stay focused though, and make our priority competing and yet still have fun when we are at meets.”
Coach Hope highlighted some of the top performances by the Raiders.
For the boys, senior Jacob Adams won the long jump for the second meet in a row with a winning leap of 19’8.75”. Teammates Arkie Baptista and Geri Daiu were third and fourth, respectively, with jumps of 18’4.5” and 17’2”.
Baptista was second in the high jump at 5’4” (5’6” won the meet), and was seventh in the 1,500 meters in 5:15.15 (4:56.53 won it).
Zack Emery took second in the 110 hurdles in 1`7.54 (17.44 won it) and third in the 300 hurdles in 47.34 (45.04 won it).
Idan Or was third in the javelin at 94’1” and teammate Ben Allocio was fourth at 91’2” (winning throw was 106’1”).
“A big PR for Ben and a great first meet for Idan who both threw past 90 feet,” said Hope.
The 4x100-meter relay team placed third in 47.64 (45.54 won) and the 4x400 team was second in 4:33.37 (4:10.14 won).
“Our 4x100 was a great mix,” Hope said. “I was thinking about it and we have one person from Israel, another from Austria and another from Japan and one from Lovell all running on the same team. A very diverse group, but that's one of the fun things about working with Fryeburg Academy and the international diversity we have. A fast group, too, and I would be open to taking them to states if we can bring the time down a bit.”
In the 100 meters, where there were timing issues (Adams' heat was not recorded), Haruki Takagi was eighth in 12.34 (11.44 won); Livne Tavor-Grinberg was 14th, 12.64; and Evan Burns, 30th, 15.94.
In the 200 meters, Takagi placed sixth in 25.44 (23.14 won), followed by teammates Tavor-Grinberg and Andrew Irwin, who tied for 12th, 26.24.
Irwin was sixth in the 400 meters in 1:00.94 (55.04 won).
“Andrew got a big PR, he’s getting close to breaking 60 seconds,” Hope said.
In the discus, Jonah Densmore was seventh with a throw of 80’4” (123’9” won), while Nylin was 10th, 75’7”; Allocio, 11th, 74’; and Sam Johnson, 13th, 71’.
In the shot put, Nylin was seventh, 27’11” (40’7” won), while Allocio was ninth, 26’2.5”; Johnson, 11th, 25’7”; and Densmore, 12th, 23’1”.
For the girls, in the 200 meters, Isabel Macht was second in 28.54 (27.44 won), while Enna Carbone was third, 29.14; Eliza Thorne, fifth, 29.54; Jocelyn Roy, 10th, 33.44; Bryan, 18th, 34.54; Barbara Stmpf Artero, 28th, 39.34; Kacey-Jane Clark, 29th, 40.24; Wasp Maeve Harlow, 32nd, 46.34; and Aleigha Monroe, 33rd, 1:08.24.
“In 200 we had a great showing,” Hope said. “Isabel took second at 28.5, which is a preliminary mark for the state meet, Enna took third and Eliza got fifth.”
In the 100 meters, Thorne was fifth in 14.04 (13.14 won).
In the 400 meters, Macht was second in 1:05.84 (1:05.64 won) and Carbone was sixth in 1:13.64; Anne-Brackett Clark, eighth, 1:13.64; and Kate Owens, 10th, 1:33.94.
In the 100 hurdles, Bryan was fifth in 21.84 (18.14 won).
In the relays, FA was third in the 4x100 in 59.94 (56.24 won). The Raiders were the lone team to field a 4X400 team, which finished in 5:15.37 running unopposed.
The Raiders have two more meets scheduled this week. They’re slated to return to Conway on Tuesday (4 p.m.) and head to Poland, Maine on Friday (3:30 p.m.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.