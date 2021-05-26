FRYEBURG — The Freyburg Academy boys’ and girls’ track teams closed the book on the regular season with several impressive performances at Sacopee Valley in Hiram, Maine, on Saturday. Highlighting the day was the performance of sophomore Jacob Adams in the long jump. Not only did Adams win the event, but he joined an elite club in the process.
“Jacob has joined a very exclusive club — the 20-foot long jump — club,” said Kevin McDonald, Raiders’ head coach. “Jacob jumped 20’1” to win the long jump, an event he has won at every meet this year. Only a sophomore, this young man is a force, ranks fifth in states, and will be a state champion if he continues to work hard and focus.”
Adams also runs the 100 and 200 meters along with a leg on the 4x100-meter relay team which is ranked second for Class B.
The Fryeburg girls finished the regular season with a 9-3 record, while the boys were 8-4. FA competed against Lake Region, Poland and Sacopee on Saturday.
The Raiders are scheduled to compete in the Western Maine Conference Championships in Naples, Maine, this Saturday with the Class B State Meet to follow on June 5.
“We will be depleted of athletes at the Western Maine Conference because of Fryeburg Academy’s graduation (scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m.). Not only do we lose our seniors but the brothers and sisters, too. We will do the best we can but it's a shame a lot of athletes will not be able to compete.”
Results from Saturday for the boys: the 100-meter dash (won by Armel Maloji, Fryeburg, 11.33): Adams, fifth, 13.08; Makya Brown, fifth, 12.06; Riccardo DeMaria, 12th, 13.06; and Micheal Trumbull, 17th, 14.11.
200 meters (won by Armel Maloji, Fryeburg, 23.06): Adams, fifth, 24.75; Jojo Jensen, sixth, 25.12; Brown, seventh, 25.61; and DeMaria, 10th, 26.27.
400 meters (won by Payton Owens, Lake Region, 1:00.97): River Pullen, second, 1:02.13.
1,600 meters (won by Joseph Ringuette, Poland, 5:06.97): Luke Dupuis, second, 5:09.89; Arkie Baptista, fourth, 5:28.19; and Sam Johnson, fifth, 5:29.68.
3,200 meters (won by Luke Dupuis, Fryeburg, 11:51.74): Baptista, second, 12:55.10; and Johnson, third, 12:56.
110-meter hurdles (won by Nolan Garey, Poland, 16.80): Trumbull, third, 21.28; and Sam Rivers, fourth, 21.66.
300-meter hurdles (won by Nolan Garey, Poland, 45.97): Hogan Bemis, fifth, 50.66; and Rivers, seventh, 52.98.
4X100-meter relay (won by Fryeburg, 45.97, a season-best): Poland, second, 45.99.
“We had lost to Poland every meet this season by very close margins,” said McDonald. “In what was a photo finish, the Raiders came out on top, which moves them to second in the state only (2 milliseconds) out of first. So proud of these young men. Jojo Jensen leads off. Jacob next with Ricky DeMaria on the third leg and Armel is the anchor. They are flying!”
4X400-meter relay (won by Poland, 3:55.95): FA, second, 4:08.41.
High jump (won by Isaiah Hill, Poland, 5’8”): Zack Emery, seventh, 4’8”.
Long jump (won by Jacob Adams, Fryeburg, 20’1”): Brown, 10th, 15’.
Triple jump (won by Armel Maloji, Fryeburg, 39’4.75”).
Discus (won by Ashton Day, Sacopre, 97’9”): Padric McGrath, second, 96’.1”; Brody McGrath, sixth, 69’11” ; Pullen, eighth, 64’11”; and Tristan Nylin, ninth, 59’6”.
Javelin (won by Hunter Hodgdon, Sacopee, 125’5”): Padric McGrath, fourth, 101’11”; Zechariah Hoeft, seventh, 89’3”; Brody McGrath, 10th, 74’5”; Corbin Blake, 11th, 69’3”: aEmery, 12th, 66’1”; Pullen, 14th, 62’; Nylin, 16th, 55’1”; and Owen Wing, 20, 37’.
Shot put (won by Evan Kelly, Poland, 36’5”): Padric McGrath, third, 33’7”; Brody McGrath, fifth, 28’9.5”; Pullen, sixth, 27’; and Nylin, 11th, 23’4.25”.
1,600-meter race walk (won by Hogan Bemis, 11:44.29).
For the girls, 100-meter dash (won by Ellen Marquis-Boutin, Poland, 13.64): Isabel Macht, fifth, 14.38; Nyla Charest, 10th, 15.24; Lainey Rousey, 11th, 15.55; Hannah Nguyen, 14th, 16.18; Caileigh Crowe, 18th, 17.17; Ashleigh Bariteau, 19th, 17.20; Zoe Jung, 20th, 17.32; Brooke Rousey, 21st, 17.48; and Stella Yoon, 25th, 20.11.
200 meters (won by Eliza Thorne, Fryeburg, 27.78): Charest, seventh, 31.89; Brooke Rousey, eighth, 32.75; Crowe, 10th, 35.79; Jung, 12th, 36.86; Brooke Rousey, 12th, 37.75; and Lainey Rousey, 15th, 38.76.
400 meters (won by Eliza Thorne, Fryeburg, 1:02.53): Macht, third, 1:05.68.
“This young lady is making herself known in Class B,” said McDonald. “Only a sophomore, Eliza is ripping it up. Undefeated this season and could be a WMC champion on Saturday.”
800 meters (won by Abigail Roberts, Lake Region, 2:33.88): Alana Nataluk, second, 2:38.26.
1,600 meters (won by Alana Nataluk, Fryeburg, 5:48.97): Sam Carus, second, 6:08.17; and Kacey-Jane Clark, fourth, 7:46.16.
3,200 meters (won by Sam Carus, Fryeburg, 12:58.23).
“Sam rocked it hard in the 2-mile run,” McDonald said. “This time ranks Sam 10th in states. We are so happy for Sam as she is a team leader, hard worker, awesome student and an even better person. The smile on Sam's face as she finished was a joy to see.”
100-meter hurdles (won by Toni Vaillancourt, Sacopee, 18.39): Livia DeVires, second, 19.42.
4X100-meter relay (won by Poland, 55.25): FA, second, 56.24.
4X400-meter relay (won by Fryeburg, 4:40.04): Lake Region, second, 4:46.10; and Poland, third, 4:50.67.
Long jump (won by Ellen Marquis-Boutin, Poland, 14’7.5”): Nguyen, ninth, 8’9”.
Javelin (won by Madison Martin, Lake Region, 73’6”): Sharlah-Mae Day, second, 71’3”; Yoon, 12th, 33’5”; and Brooke Rousey, 13th, 27’4”.
Shot put (won by Hannah Decker, Sacopee, 26’8.5”): Yoon, ninth, 14’8.11”.
