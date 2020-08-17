CONWAY — “When you don’t have something and it comes back, you realize how much you missed it.”
That’s how Bernie Livingston, the dean of coaches at Kennett High, described the first day of optional practice for the KHS boys’ and girls’ cross-country running teams on Monday morning at Livingston Oval. Livingston, who coaches three sports at Kennett (cross-country, indoor track and outdoor track), saw his troops never set foot on the track last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The season was run virtually, with athletes checking with their coach and given drills to do on their own.
Monday felt like a “normal” cross-country training session, but it was anything but normal to start out. Assistant Coach Eileen Livingston, wearing a mask, created athletes and their parents as they arrived alongside the track. She then had to have each athlete fill out a daily health form. The pens had to sanitized, and the next step saw Coach Bernie Livingston take each Eagles temperature with a scan of their forehead.
“It’s different,” Bernie said of the procedure which adds an additional 20-minutes to practice time.
Then each Eagle had their own nest along the javelin runway where they store their gear socially distanced from their teammate a good six feet apart.
Following stretching, the Eagles, 17 of 23 girls on this year’s team, did a quarter-mile warm-up loop out to the powerlines behind the track and back. That was followed with some agility drills and then the Livingstons timed the girls in the 50-meter dash. Each girl, and later four of the 13 boys on the team, did the same.
“I’m doing things a little but differently this season,” Livingston said. “I’m concentrating in trying to improve people’s mechanics. If we can do that, it will make them faster.”
Livingston plans to have his troops run a series of 100-meter dashes for time on Tuesday; 200-meter dashes on Wednesday; 300-meter runs on Thursday; and 400-meter runs on Friday.
Practice is optional until the regular season begins on Sept. 8, also the first day of school for Kennett students. The first meet of the season could be Sept. 19.
“I think the first day went really well,” Livingston said. “Eileen and I were both pleased. I think the girls enjoyed being out as much as we did. It was a beautiful day, and it just felt like we were all doing what we’re supposed to be doing.”
