Welcome to Parts 5 and 6 of the Sun’s 2020 Sports Year in Review.
On Aug. 22, Terry (Livingston) Ballou became a virtual world champion. She had been looking forward to representing the United States by competing against the top runners in the world at the Master’s World Championships in Toronto, Canada, in July, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the in-person meet was canceled. Instead, the championships took place virtually with athletes running on their own and then submitting their times during a worldwide virtual challenge held July 18-Aug. 2.
Competing in the 50-54 are group, Ballou won the 400 meters and placed third in both the 800 and 1,500-meter runs.
Ballou also competed in the USA Track and Field Master Virtual Summer Challenge, winning both the 400- and 800-meter runs.
“The virtual races definitely kept me motivated through this trying time, and I ended up running faster than I’ve run in two years,” said Ballou. “So all in all, a great experience.”
On Aug. 24, the Mount Washington Valley Eagles U14 softball team wrapped up the summer season on a positive note by going 3-1 to finish as runner-ups in a tournament held at the Nick in Wolfeboro.
A summer where it looked like there would be no baseball due to the COVID-19 pandemic has turned out pretty well for the Mount Washington Valley All-Stars, who on Aug. 25 were crowned Cal Ripken U12 District 3 champs. MWV played dynamite baseball over three days, including beating the previously undefeated Berlin-Gorham All-Stars 1-0 on Aug. 24 and Aug. 25, in two games worthy of any title contests, to win the championship.
“I couldn’t be prouder of this group,” said Coach Andy Pepin. “I’ve been lucky to be around this great group for four years. We’ve won the district title three times and made it to states and been runners up. I have no doubt if we had had states this year, we would have been one of the teams to beat.”
Bridgton Highlands traveled to the Jackson Tennis Club on Aug. 22 and Aug. 29 to play the annual Challenge Cup tournament between the two stateline neighbors and took the trophy to the Pine Tree State, winning 6-3.
“This is a fun tournament because it really emphasizes the comrade between the clubs and feels like a Davis Cup match,” said Justin Chaffee of Bridgton Highlands. “It is great to see the balance of respect and passion with Jackson and Bridgton playing a game we all love.”
The start of the fall sports season for athletes in the Pine Tree State was pushed back at least another week, and, so too, was the decision on whether state officials will sign off on sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Sept. 7.
“We will be conditioned machines by the time we start,” joked Fryeburg Academy Athletic Director Sue Thurston.
It was a different route and not nearly as crowded, but it still counts and Linda Parrish’s streak of 31 Boston Marathons in a row is still going.
“On Sept. 12, I completed my 31st consecutive although ‘virtual’ Boston Marathon running a double out and back on West Side Road with support from my husband Bob and family in a time of 4 hours and 19 minutes,” Parrish, who lives in Albany said. “I was a registered participant through the BAA to keep the spirit of the marathon alive despite the pandemic.”
On Sept. 18, the Kennett Eagles field hockey team (1-0, Division II) reopened the high school outdoor athletic fields at the Redstone campus for the first time since June 2019, posting a thrilling 2-1 victory over arch-rival Berlin (0-1, Division III) on Friday at Centola Field.
The home opener also served as Senior Day, with seniors and their parents recognized with flowers and gift bags before the game.
“We look at every day as a gift,” said Coach Vaughn Beckwith when talking Sept. 22 about the 2020 football season, and the fact Kennett High can play games amid the COVID-19 pandemic is great news. Although it will only be a five-game regular-season, provided the Eagles and their opponents can remain virus-free, the hometown flock opened the fall in impressive fashion with a 38-0 victory over Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough in Center Harbor on Sept. 24.
Kennett scored on its first five possessions and six of seven in the opening half to put the contest away early. While putting up 38 points in the first half, the KHS defense also looked dominant, holding the Lakers without a first down over the first 24 minutes.
The Kennett High boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams laced up their running shoes for the first meet of the season on Sept. 23 with a trek to Berlin High to run head-to-head against the Mountaineers. The Berlin boys took top honors on the day, while the girls from Conway left town with bragging rights with a team win. The Kennett High boys’ soccer team opened its win account with a 3-0 shutout victory over Moultonborough Academy in Moultonborough on Oct. 2. The win was the first for new Coach Camden Clark.
“It wasn’t the prettiest of wins, we could have finished a little better, but at the end of the day, I’m happy for us to get the first win,” Clark said. “We did a lot of things well, but the boys will agree we have a lot of room for improvement.”
The Kennett High cross-country team hosted its lone meet of the season on Oct. 3 at the Kennett Middle School, and by all accounts, it was a day of great competition capped off by a glorious rainbow over the field as the Eagles honored their seniors.
This was the 20th year Kennett has run its meet at the middle school, and while this one was a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic — spectators wore masks and there was plenty of social distancing — it still felt like the cross-country meet, which everyone was hoping for.
It was quick, but at least the Kennett High golf team was able to get out onto the links this fall for a few matches due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Eagles, the defending Division II state champs, played just five regular-season matches over 20 days.
“I think we’re all just grateful that we were able to get in a season, even it was a short one due to the late start,” Coach Ed Bradley said.
