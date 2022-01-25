MADISON — The Laura Foundation for Autism and Epilepsy is scheduled to host the annual Youth Pond Hockey Festival on Purity Lake in Madison on Jan. 29-30.
Now celebrating its sixth year, the festival’s title sponsor is Peak Homes & Land along with Keller Williams Lakes & Mountains Realty.
The event has grown since its inception in 2016. The initial year saw 24 teams take to the ice, and by 2020, 80 squads attended what has become the country’s largest outdoor youth pond hockey event.
After a break in the action in 2021 due to COVID-19, play will resume this year with more than 85 teams skating on 10 rinks.
The YPHF is a USA Hockey sanctioned event and benefits the Laura Foundation.
According to Amy Mahoney, executive director of the Laura Foundation and co-organizer of the YPHF, the event’s location, on a private lake situated at Purity Spring Resort and King Pine Ski Area, contributes to the event’s popularity.
“The location makes for an ideal spot to run the festival,” she said.
The lake, just 15 minutes south of Conway, “provides an amazing opportunity for young hockey players to enjoy pond hockey at its best,” said YPHF Co-Founder Tobin Kelly.
Mahoney claims the event could not happen without the help of local sponsors and volunteers. She’s especially happy about this year’s new title sponsor, Peak Homes & Land and Keller Williams Lakes & Mountains Realty.
“Honestly, I could not think of a better weekend and initiative to be a part of,” said Christopher McNevich, a local Realtor of Keller Williams. “Youth hockey, in our beautiful White Mountains, on a frozen pond, all while continuing to support the great cause that is the Laura Foundation — we should all be so lucky."
The pucks are slated to drop at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, and the action continues through Sunday, Jan. 30 for more than 600 boys and girls in the U12, U10, Squirt and Mites age groups.
The teams are made up of up to eight players from teams across the Granite State, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
Games are 45 minutes in length with four kids from each team on one of the 10 rinks at any one time.
According to Mahoney, on-ice volunteers are still needed for this event. If interested, she can be reached at laurafoundation@gmail.com.
For more information on the festival, go to youthpondhockeyfestival.com.
Proceeds from the event will go to the Laura Foundation for Autism and Epilepsy, a non-profit enriching the quality of life of individuals with autism and/or seizure disorders, and providing free services to attendees. More information on the Laura Foundation can be found at thelaurafoundation.org.
