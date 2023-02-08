BARTLETT — White Mountain Indoor Golf’s Jack Wyman reports sign-ups for the second session have begun. That session is scheduled to start the last week of February. For more details, go to whitemountaininddorgolf.com.
Week 4 league results — St. Andrews Old Course (sponsored by Tuckerman's Restaurant and Tavern)
Flight 1 (gross) — Brian Frechette/Taylor Graves, Steve Puzas/Adam Lanzilotti and Kevin Drew/Mark Memoli all shot a 33 for 19 points, followed by two-way tie between Colby Hall/Connor Doucet and Dan Ryan/Tim Westwig, who all shot 34 for 17 points.
Flight 2 (gross) — Dave Watson/Josh Shoan and Sam Anderson/Jesse Robinson tied for the top spot, shooting a 37 to earn 20 points, followed by three-way tie between Torrey Adair/Sean Perley, Bowen Wales/Marcus Clancy and David Thornton/Tim Sargent, who each shot 38 for 17 points.
Flight 3 (gross) — John Audet/Wayne Watson shot a 38 for 20 points, followed by Donnie Chase/Tim Jackson, who shot 39 for 19 points; a two-way tie between Ben Higgins/Ian Olson and Bruce Farrington/Josh Burkett, who shot 40 for 18 points; and Josh Lemay/Steve Lemay, who all shot a 42 for 16 points to place fifth on the week.
In net results (two players, best ball), in Flight 1 — Kevin Drew/Mark Memoli and Colby Hall/Connor Doucet both shot a 27 to earn the top spot and 19.5 points, followed by Dan Ryan/Tim Westwig, who shot 29 for 18 points; Rick Clay Storm/Steve Piotrow, who shot 30 for 17 points; and a tie between Hunter Bousquet/Robbie Dongara and Mark Labrie/Kevin Howard, who shot a 31 for 15 points.
Flight 2 (net) — David Thornton/Tim Sargent took the top spot and 20 points with a 27 followed by Sam Anderson/Jesse Robinson, who shot 30 for 19 points; a tie between Austin Hale/Drew McDonald and Bowen Wales/Marcus Clancy, who shot 31 for 17.5 points; and a five-way tie between Phil Holden/Karl Nordland, Dave Watson/Josh Shoan, Connor Buck/Nick Houghton, Matt Burkett/Keith Deluca and Dave Schwartz/Duncan Yarworth, who shot 32 for 14 points.
Flight 3 (net) — John Dudli/Wayne Watson took the top spot and 20 points with a 29 followed by a tie between Tim Jackson/Donnie Chase and Bruce Farrington/Josh Burkett, who shot 31 for 18.5 points; and a tie between Kathy Sweeney/Evie Butler and Josh Lemay/Steve Lemay, who shot a 32 for 16.5 points to place fifth on the week.
In the overall point standings through two weeks, the top five in Flight 1 are: Brian Frechette/Taylor Graves are in first with 68 points, followed by Steve Puzas/Adam Lanzilotti, 63; Kevin Drew/Mark Memoli, 57; Craig Carr/Fritz Carr, 55; and Hunter Bousquet/Robbie Dongara, 51.
In Flight 2 — Bowen Wales/Marcus Clancy, 67.5 points; Torrey Adair/Sean Perley, 56.5; Dave Schwartz/Duncan Yarworth, 56; Bill Earle/Ed Chappe, 55.5; and Phil Holden/Karl Nordlund, 53.
In Flight 3 — Tim Jackson/Donnie Chase, 69 points; Bruce Farrington/Josh Burkett, 65.5; Bill Smith/Christina Malchiodi, 62.5; Ben Higgins/Ian Olson, 60.5; and Kat Petts/Dale Petts and Josh Lemay/Steve LeMay 56.
The men’s closest-to-the-pin honors went to Keith Deluca, while Eve Butler had closest-to-the-pin honors for the women.
The winner of the Tuckerman's Brew Company giveaway was Ken McPherson/Caleb McPherson.
The Andes Ski Shop weekly giveaway went to Austin Hale/Drew McDonald.
