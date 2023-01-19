BARTLETT — White Mountain Indoor Golf’s Jack Wyman reports sign-ups for the second session began on Monday. That session is scheduled to start the last week of February. For more details, go to whitemountaininddorgolf.com.
Week 2 league results — Brooklawn Country Club in Connecticut (sponsored by Tuckerman's Restaurant and Tavern)
Flight 1 (gross) — Steve Puzas/Adam Lanzilotti, shot a 32 for 20 points, followed by Brian Frechette/Taylor Graves, 35 for 19 points; Steve Jacques/Cory Madden, shot a 36 for 18 points; and there was a two-way tie for fourth between Dan Ryan/Tim Westwig, Kevin Drew/Mark Memoli and Hunter Bousquet/Robbie Dongara, who shot 37 for 16 points.
Flight 2 (gross) — Bill Earle/Ed Chappe shot a 35 to earn the top spot and 20 points, followed by a two-way tie for second between Sharon Hill/Craig Hill and Torrey Adair/Sean Perley, who shot 36 for 19 points; Phil Holden/Karl Nordland shot 37 for 17 points; and Dave Schwartz/Duncan Yarworth was fifth with a 38 for 16 points.
Flight 3 (gross) — Bill Smith/Christine Malchiodi shot a 37 to earn the top spot and 20 points, followed by a two-way tie between John Allen/John Linne and Ian Hayes/Dave Dimatteo with 39 for 19 points; and a two-way tie between Ben Higgins/Ian Olson and Donnie Chase/Tim Jackson with a 40 for 17 points.
In net results (two players, best ball), in Flight 1 — Hunter Bousquet/Robbie Dongara shot a 31 to earn the top spot and 20 points. Also in the top five were Steve Puzas/Adam Lanzilotti and Steve Jacques/Cory Madden tied with 32s and 18.5 points; and there was a three-way tie for fourth between Kevin Drew/Mark Memoli, Brian Frechette/Taylor Graves and Caleb McPherson/Ken McPherson, each shot 33 to earn 16 points.
Flight 2 (net) — Bill Earle/Ed Chappe took the top spot and 20 points with a 28 followed by a two-way tie between Phil Holden/Karl Nordland and Sharon Hill/Craig Hill, who shot a 30 for 18.5 points; and Bob Dube/Lori Dube and Dave Schwartz/Duncan Yarworth tied for fourth place after shooting a 31 for 16.5 points.
Flight 3 (net) — Bill Smith/Christina Malchiodi took the top spot and 20 points with a 27 followed by Ian Hayes/Dave Dimatteo, who shot a 30 for 19 points, followed by a two-way tie between John Allen/John Linne and Tim Jackson/Donnie Chase, who shot a 31 for 17.5 points; and Bruce Farrington/Josh Burkett, who shot a 32 for 16 points to pace fifth on the week.
In the overall point standings through two weeks, the top five in Flight 1 are: Steve Puzas/Adam Lanzilotti and Brian Frechette/Taylor Graves tied for first with 36 points, followed by AJ Hooper/Adam Hooper, 31; Kevin Drew/Mark Memoli, 30.5; and Craig Carr/Fritz Carr and Hunter Bousquet/Robbie Dongara, 28.
In Flight 2 — Bob Dube/Lori Dube, 36.5 points; Phil Holden/Karl Nordland, 26; Dave Schwartz/Duncan Yarworth, 34; Sharon Hill/Craig Hill, 32; and Bowen Wales/Marcus Clancy, 30.
In Flight 3 — Bruce Farrington/Josh Burkett, 34.5 points; Ben Higgins/Ian Olson, 34; Tim Jackson/Donnie Chase, 33; Bill Smith/Christina Malchiodi, 32; and Kat Petts/Dale Petts, 29.5.
The men’s closest-to-the-pin honors went to Torrey Adair, while Kat Petts had closest-to-the-pin honors for the women.
The winner of the New Hampshire Distributors and Amoskeag Beverages giveaway was David Thornton and Tim Sargent.
The Andes Ski shop weekly giveaway went to Adam Lanzilotti and Stephen Puzas.
