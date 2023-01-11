BARTLETT — White Mountain Indoor Golf located at 15 Town Hall Rd. in Intervale opened it inaugural season of winter play last week with 55 teams and 110 participants teeing it high and letting it fly indoors in the first of six weeks of league play this session.

Jack Wyman reports sign ups for the second session will begin this Monday, Jan. 16. That session is scheduled to start the last week of February. For more details, go to whitemountaininddorgolf.com.

