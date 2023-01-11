BARTLETT — White Mountain Indoor Golf located at 15 Town Hall Rd. in Intervale opened it inaugural season of winter play last week with 55 teams and 110 participants teeing it high and letting it fly indoors in the first of six weeks of league play this session.
Jack Wyman reports sign ups for the second session will begin this Monday, Jan. 16. That session is scheduled to start the last week of February. For more details, go to whitemountaininddorgolf.com.
Week 1 league results — The Links at Casa de Campo (sponsored by Tuckerman's Restaurant and Tavern)
Flight 1 (gross) — Steve Puzas/Adam Lanzilotti, shot a 32 to earn the top spot and 20 points. Also in the top five were Brian Frechette/Taylor Graves with a 33 and 19 points; Caleb McPherson/Kris McPherson, shot a 34 for 18 points; AJ Hooper/Adam Hooper along with Craig Carr/Fritz Carr, each shot 35 to earn 17 points.
Flight 2 (gross) — Sam Anderson and Jesse Robinson shot a 35 to earn the top spot and 20 points, followed by a three-way tie for second between Torrey Adair/Sean Perley, Bowen Wales/Marcus Clancy and Dave Schwartz/Duncan Yarworth, who all shot a 36 for 18 points. Dick Delany/Joe Monza sit in fifth place after shooting a 37 for 15 points.
Flight 3 (gross) — Ben Higgins/Ian Olson shot a 37 to earn the top spot and 20 points, followed Bruce Farrington/Josh Burkett with a 39 for 19 points; Donnie Chase/Tim Jackson with a 41 for 18 points; and Bill Perry/Matt Perry along with Kate Soule/Joe Allis tied for fourth on week, shooting a 42 for 16 points.
In net results (two players, best ball), in Flight 1, Brian Frechette/Taylor Graves fired a 30 for 20 points, followed by a four-way tie between AJ Hooper/Adam Hooper, Stephen Puzas/Adam Lanzilotti, Craig Carr/Fritz Carr and Caleb McPherson/ Kris McPherson, who all shot a 31 for 17.5 points.
Flight 2 (net) — Bob Dube/Lori Dube took the top spot and 20 points with a 28 followed by a four-way tie between Dave Schwartz/Duncan Yarworth, Bowen Wales/Marcus Clancy, Phil Holden/Karl Nordland and Sam Anderson/Jesse Robinson who all shot a 29 for 17.5 points.
Flight 3 (net) — Ben Higgins/Ian Olson took the top spot and 20 points with a 28 followed by Kat Petts/Dale Petts and Bruce Farrington/Josh Burkett, who both shot a 30 for 18.5 points, followed by a four-way tie between Josh Lemay/Steve Lemay, Kate Soule/Joe Allis, Bill Perry/Matt Perry and Tim Jackson/Donnie Chase who all shot a 33 for 15.5 points.
The men’s closest-to-the-pin honors went to Jay McKay at 5 feet, 5 inches, while Kate Soule had closest-to-the-pin honors for the women at 10’6”.
The winner of the Elvio's $50 gift card were Phil Holton and Karl Nordland.
The Andes Ski shop weekly give away went to Matt Milliken and Dave Hoeft.
