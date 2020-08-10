KEENE — Tara Watt can now add three-time state amateur champion to her golfing resume. The former Kennett High (2001) standout now of Manchester and playing out of the Derryfield Country Club, captured the 2020 New Hampshire Women’s Golf Association Championship at Bretwood Golf Club in Keene on Aug. 3-5, winning the tournament by three strokes, 7-over 223.
Watt, 37, who lifted the trophy in in 2011 and 2017, said she had to change her game almost entirely for this year’s course.
“I had to play a completely different game than what I’m use to,” she said. “The course was super short so I pretty much had to leave my driver and all my woods (5 wood, 3 wood and hybrid) in the bag and I hit my 5 and 6 irons off every par 4 and a couple par 5s. So, had to come up with that strategy and stick to it. Guess it paid off.”
Watt, who finished fifth overall at the New England New England Women’s Amateur Golf Championship on the links of North Conway Country Club in late June, has been playing well, and it showed over the course of three days.
Watt’s name wouldn’t be on the leader board in NCCC if it had not been for the COVID-19 pandemic. She was scheduled to have married fiancé Douglas Kaffel on June 26, but they pushed the date back to next year.
“I would have still come here, that was the plan,” she said. “When the date and location for (the New England Amateur) was announced, I said, ‘Honey, do you care if we have the honeymoon in North Conway?’ He knew how special this course and community are to me.”
With longtime friend and fellow KHS alumni Bob Mickle serving as her caddie for the tournament in Keene, Watt played well.
Watt made three birdies to card a 76 in the opening round on Aug. 3, before three more birdies and a 1-over 73 on Aug. 4 to put her in position to win. On the strength of an eagle on No. 5 last Wednesday, Watt fired a 74 that sealed the deal and sent her to a three-shot victory.
Barb Hecimovich and Johnna Lorry tied for second at 226, while Eva Gonzales was fourth, 228, and Dana Hunter Harrity took fifth, 229.
Watt was tied for fourth after the opening round, five shots off the lead. After the second round, she was a shot behind Lorry and tied for second.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.