CONWAY — The Mount Washington Valley Youth Hockey Association U12 Pee Wee team closed the book on another successful season on the ice by winning the Granite State Hockey League championship over the March 4 weekend and placing second in the Seacoast Hockey League playoffs that wrapped up on March 13.
The two tournaments closed out a season where the Eagles took first place in their two respective league divisions during regular play.
In the Granite State playoffs, the top-seeded Eagles faced Hanover, Rochester and Keene in the preliminary rounds, played at Keene Ice Arena.
“We went in knowing that we faced strong teams and anything can happen in the playoffs, so our focus was to avoid taking penalties, solid defense and getting pucks and players to the other teams net,” said Coach Darron Laughland.
Coach Brady Shaw coordinated the defensive cadre of Kennadi Kroski, Letty Zipf, Blake Royer, Blake Norcross and Ryan Dziedzic, while Coach Chuck Seavey oversaw the forwards Caleb Aker, Cooper Coleman, Ryder Irvin, Griffin Howland, Liam Kennett, Mason McAllister, Logan McHenry, Grady Pierce and Eli Seavey. Tucker Laughland and Everett Helvie split the goaltending duties.
“We had seen all of these teams during the regular season,,” Laughland said, “and had some close games, but once we got rolling, it was clear, unless we beat ourselves, that we were the best team there, and it was fun to see how well the team could play.”
The Eagles won all of their games, defeating Rochester twice for the GSL Tier V State Championship.
The following weekend at the Seacoast League tournament, held in Rochester, MWV faced the Northern Cyclones from Hudson, Back Bay from Wolfeboro and Oyster River from Durham.
The Eagles held a strong Oyster River Team to two goals in a 2-1 loss on Friday night.
The following morning, facing elimination, the team played Back Bay and one of their teammates, goaltender Jack McAllister. Jack was recruited by Back Bay to fill a goaltending need for the season, given the Eagles had three goalies rostered this year. MWV won the game with only nine seconds left on the clock in a clutch goal by Griffin Howland. Jack’s glove vacuumed up several previous shots, and with Back Bay allowing so few scoring opportunities, the Eagles coaches were relieved to win the game without going into overtime.
The Cyclones now stood between the team and the championship game against Oyster River. The Eagles battled for three periods, skaters working to gain an edge, as the game drew to a tie. Tucker Laughland returned to the ice for the overtime, relieving Everett Helvie who had made several big saves to keep the Cyclones from adding to their tally and taking the game.
Five minutes of three-on-three overtime play ended scoreless, leading to a shootout. Tucker locked things down in net, and with a “highlight reel” backhanded shot off the crossbar, Liam Kennett sent the Cyclones home.
In the final game, the Eagles fell to Oyster River, who arrived with fresh legs ready to play, scoring early. Once MWV settled in they had a solid second and third period but were unable to recover from the deficit of a couple of goals from the first. The Eagles played well against a team that took fourth place in a division that was two tiers higher during the regular season, and it was a solid finish to the season.
Coach Laughland shared highlights from the tournaments.
“One of our favorite moments was seeing Kennadi, who only started playing hockey fairly recently, burying a rebound and getting her first goal, setting us up for an important win. Mason McAllister is another recent addition to the program who quickly became one of our best forecheckers and a difference-maker. Cooper, Griffin and Caleb were able to consistently put shots on the net, find the twine and it was fun watching the hustle of Liam, Eli, and Mason creating turnovers and opportunities.
“Seeing the tough play along the boards of Kennadi and Grady and Ryder and Logan being willing to go park themselves in front of the net and get roughed up to pick up rebounds or screen the goalies, it looks good for next year’s teams.
“The defense picked up a few goals and assists in the tournaments, Ryan making some great stretch passes to create offense, the Blake and Blake duo scoring with shots off the point and of course Letty is always invaluable defensively. She’s a strong skater, smart, reads the ice very well, and has been an anchor in every situation.”
Coach Laughland added, “It’s always great to win a championship, and these kids will be able to go to the rink, look up and see that banner or walk by the plaque, and know they had a hand in the privilege and opportunity to win some hardware bring back and hang in the Ham Arena.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.