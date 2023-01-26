BRIDGTON — The first-ever "T2T Winter Classic Charity Game," a hockey game raising money for the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, will be held at the Chalmers Ice Arena at Bridgton Academy on Jan. 28 from 4 to 6 p.m.
"The game is all about raising money for 'T2T' and having fun doing so by playing the greatest sport, hockey," said event organizer Vincent Anzalone over email.
The Tunnels to Towers Foundation was created to honor New York firefighter Stephen Siller, who died trying to save victims of the attack on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. Although he was off duty that day, Siller drove to the entrance of the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel after hearing the news, strapped on his gear and raced on foot through the tunnel to the Twin Towers, where he gave his life working to save others.
Now, Tunnels to Towers provides mortgage-free homes to catastrophically injured veterans and first responders, provides housing units for homeless veterans, and helps families of first responders who are killed in the line of duty.
Anzalone, himself a retired police officer, came up with the idea for this event as a local hockey player and has seen firsthand the impact Tunnels to Towers can have.
“I'm a 22-year veteran police officer of the NYPD and the Orange County sheriff’s office, and I’ve seen personally the actions of T2T when they step in and help families of an officer killed in the line of duty,” he said.
The two teams competing will consist of both active and retired police officers, firefighters, and members of the military. While many players are local to the Conway and Bridgton area, some players are traveling from Orange County, New York, to participate. The game will consist of three 15 minute periods.
Money will be raised through online and in-person donations and raffles at the game. All funds will go directly to the foundation to help pay off the mortgages of first responders killed on duty to assist their families.
Anzalone said the goal is to raise $3,000 this year, and he hopes this event will continue annually, with the potential to include more teams to host a full-fledged tournament in the future.
