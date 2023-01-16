CONWAY — The bond between an athlete and a coach is often a special one, but no bond is tighter than the one between 13-year-old Boden Frechette and his ski longtime coach Richard Pierce.

Boden, the son of Aimee and Justin Frechette of Center Conway, is legally blind, but loves to ski, go fast and has turned into quite the ski racer. He credits Pierce, 66, of Alton, with being his eyes on the slopes and trusts his coach, friend and mentor 100 percent.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.