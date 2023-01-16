CONWAY — The bond between an athlete and a coach is often a special one, but no bond is tighter than the one between 13-year-old Boden Frechette and his ski longtime coach Richard Pierce.
Boden, the son of Aimee and Justin Frechette of Center Conway, is legally blind, but loves to ski, go fast and has turned into quite the ski racer. He credits Pierce, 66, of Alton, with being his eyes on the slopes and trusts his coach, friend and mentor 100 percent.
The dynamic duo put the cherry on top of their ski racing sundae last month when Boden won the gold medal at the nationally recognized Hartford Ski Spectacular in Breckenridge, Colorado. Boden, the youngest racer invited to Ski Spectacular’s racing camp (22 athletes aged 13-24), caught the attention of the Team USA coaches who were impressed with the talented seventh-grader who attends Kennett Middle School.
“Boden has an affinity to anything fast and wild,” Aimee Frechette, who is also the principal at Pine Tree Elementary School, shared during a Dec. 20 Zoom meeting with Pierce, Paul Pacenka and Lynnette Pierce, who are all volunteers with the Mount Washington Valley Adaptive Sports program. “His love of skiing came about because of Rick. Rick was assigned as his guide 8 years ago when Boden was in (the Eastern Slope Ski Club’s Junior Program) as a first grader at Pine Tree.”
Frechette says Boden had skied a few times before the junior program. “He just liked going fast,” she recalled. “We’ve learned so much about Boden’s vision through skiing. At 6, he was starting to get into skiing, so we went to Stan Millen (at Stan & Dan’s) to get him a legitimate helmet for blue tooth. Boden is light-sensitive because of his albinism. I asked him if he thought this would work. Boden replied, ‘I don’t really know. I’ve always skied with my eyes closed.’”
She added: “I think he’s grown so much from this experience, it’s pretty cool.”
Coach Pierce, who in 2019 was featured on WMUR (Channel 9) Chronicle program and billed, “Could Richard Pierce be the most interesting man in N.H.” because he’s “skied to the North Pole, survived a plane crash, searched for lost WWII heroes in Greenland, reads minds, and now thanks to his unique plane, he's becoming an internet sensation,” is a certified Professional Ski Instructors of America, adaptive ski instructor. He took to blind guiding relatively quickly.
“We had a school for the blind come in (to Attitash Ski Area, home of MWV Adaptive Sports),” Pierce said. “I’d taken two visually impaired line guiding clinics before this. Most people are scared to death to do this, but the school showed up and I got assigned a 30-year-old woman. It took all of about 30 seconds to figure out that the guide who came with her didn’t have a clue.
“For me, for whatever reason, it wasn’t all that hard. It actually gave me a huge boost of confidence,” Pierce, who now teaches guiding clinics, added.
“From a school perspective,” Frechette said, “the (Conway) School District utilizes the Adaptive Sports support so every child who wants to can do the ESSC. We have several kids each year who partner with Adaptive Sports.”
According to its website, “Mount Washington Valley Adaptive Sports was founded in 1997 by a small group of volunteers who were inspired by the awesome achievements of the participants of all ages with physical or developmental disabilities.”
Its mission is “To offer increased access to athletic and recreational opportunities for persons with physical and/or cognitive disabilities that will create freedom, promote independence, support inclusion and help those individuals and their families discover their full social, mental and athletic potential.”
Pierce still recalls meeting Boden for the first time in 2015.
“The kid made an immediate impression on my heart,” he said with a smile. “This kid is brilliant — he’s way ahead of his heart. I have always been blown away by him. He’s amazing to watch.”
Pierce added: “Boden is just as able-bodied as his classmates, but skiing with your eyes closed is a bit of a disadvantage.”
“Rick had him once a week for ESSC then we arranged more time through Adaptive Sports,” said Frechette.
Pierce said there are several different guiding techniques from starting tethered to each other to voice command with the guide leading the athlete down the slope or guiding them from behind with what is known as the clock system for instructional purposes. Whichever way the athlete’s skis are pointed is referred to as “12 o’clock”
“Boden kept growing and getting better so fast,” he said. “He outgrew the parameters of the guiding system. We outgrew every guiding system in the book.”
He added: “We were skiing at Cranmore one day and I was guiding him from behind. Near the bottom, I could see the lift and he couldn’t. We were about 500 feet from the bottom. (Laughing) The little s**t took off and died perfectly to the lift line. I discovered he was a lot more capable than I gave him credit for.”
Boden has some vision, and it’s better in certain light settings.
“If it’s a bright sunny day, he might be able to make out the snow conditions between his feet,” said Pierce. “We both wear orange vests when we ski so he can make out the image from about 10 feet away.”
In official races, the guide is required to ski in front. Pierce called it “a game-changer” when he was able to ski in front of Boden, but it’s also “difficult for me to critique his technique.”
“Fortunately, Boden has become such a competent skier,” Pierce said. “We’re constantly talking. A key philosophy in guiding is that less is more. We use a lot of one-word things — shadow, ice, pitch.”
The Hartford Ski Spectacular, according to its website, is “hosted by Move United at the Beaver Run Resort in Breckenridge, Colorado, is one of the nation’s largest winter sports festivals for people with disabilities, with more than 800 registered participants annually. For over three decades, thousands of participants have experienced the transformational power of Ski Spectacular.”
“Liz Craveiro, a MWVAS board member, inspired this group to attend and helped with the logistics,” Lynnette Pierce, who also sits on the MWVAS board, said of the trip to Colorado. “Rick and Boden attended the race camp via a scholarship, Tom Ravenelle and Paul Pacenka received scholarships to attend training workshops, I attended as a volunteer for the event and Aimee and some of her family were able to attend in support of Boden and Rick.”
Boden trained Dec. 4-10 with fellow race camp attendees and was coached by paralympic coaches. At the end of the week, on Dec. 9, a race was held. Boden was placed on a team of five, which went on to claim gold medal honors. Boden was the fastest alpine skier on the giant slalom course.
“It’s very rare when you’ll find me speechless,” Pierce said, smiling. “I couldn’t talk (after Boden won the race). Years ago, I knew where this was going with Boden and we got there."
He added: “Boden is just an athlete and he took that whole week on. Scott Olson, a former Olympian, who is a trainer and an official, he’s a big deal, he was the coach at the camp. It was the best, most comprehensive training either of us had ever received. They’re filtering people (for Team USA’s paralympic squad) and a couple of people got Boden’s number. He’s 13, it may never go there, but if it does, if you say the word to them, mountains will move.”
As talented as Boden is, he’s even more humble.
“On the ride home from Boston, I asked him, what do you think of Coach Scott thinks you need a GS suit,” Frechette said. “He just said, I’ll think about it.”
Frechette sees the special bond her son and his coach share.
“Rick and he are like kindred spirits,” she said. “They connect on some other level. Rick and Boden want everyone to be included and celebrated. There are no boundaries as to what these two can do.”
