FRYEBURG — The ninth annual Fryeburg Area Rotary Club Tennis Tournament to support Harvest Hills Animal Shelter hosted 32 players from coast-to-coast for the mixed doubles tennis event on Aug. 8. The double-elimination format provided plenty of excitement and a full day of action at the Fryeburg Academy courts. A special fundraiser this year because of the mid-summer time frame attracted summer visitors countrywide.
Taking honors in the main draw were champions Julie Conlon of Center Conway and her partner Johnny Loftus of Palo Alto, Calif., who defeated the tandem of Maddie and Scott Weiler of Milton, Mass., in the finals.
In the consolation draw, the duo of Christine Rothman of Lovell, Maine, and Brian Johnson of Madison defeated Lorraine Dokas of North Conway and her partner David Loftus Sr. of Palo Alto, Calif.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.