The Team 603 buggy, driven by Chuck Sutton and Mike Petell of Conway, completed Day 4 of the NORRA Mexico 1000 off-road rally across Baja Mexico on Wednesday on two flat rear tires. Having used up their spares earlier in the five-day race, they plugged the holes in the tires to repair them for the final leg of the race on Thursday. (BEN CROCE PHOTO)
Mike Petell fixes the tire on Team 603’s buggy on Day 4 of the NORRA Mexico 1000 off-road rally across Baja Mexico on Wednesday. (BEN CROCE PHOTO)
Mike Petell and Chuck Sutton ride in Sutton’s 234-hp 2022 Can-Am Maverick XRC Turbo RR in the first day of the NORRA Mexico 1000 on Sunday. (BEN CROCE PHOTO)
Chuck Sutton and Mike Petell are seen in an interview at The Conway Daily Sun last week before they headed off to Mexico for the race. (SCREEN SHOT)
CONWAY — Mike Petell and Chuck Sutton have been making the valley proud this week as they race across Baja California competing as TEAM 603 in the NORRA (National Off Road Racing Association) Mexico 1000.
The two best friends from Conway finished up the five-day off-road rally race from Ensenada to San Jose del Cabo on Thursday, though results were not available at press time. Awards are scheduled to be presented today in San Jose del Cabo.
Starting from the back of the pack in the Evolution Stock Turbo UTV Class, one of 11 classes in the competition, TEAM 603 reached a high point of eighth place in its class by the end of Day 3 on Tuesday, before dropping back on Wednesday to 11th in their class and 58th overall on Wednesday.
The best friends are co-driving Sutton’s 234-hp 2022 Can-Am Maverick XRC Turbo RR. If you’re not a racer or an avid ATVer, think buggy — but a really good buggy.
Already designed for performance off-roading over difficult terrain, the side-by-side, four-wheel UTV was modified specifically for the race with the help and sponsorship of several Mount Washington Valley businesses.
This is the first time the Sutton and Petell have competed in the race, one of the best-known off-road races in the world, and over the past few days they have faced everything from minor problems with the radio to “taste-testing a few cactuses” to lots and lots of sand as they followed the challenging 1,300-mile course across the desert.
Sutton has texted the team’s progress to the Sun throughout the race, along with help from the team’s media assistant Ben Croce and Paul Olson of Paul’s Instant Garage in Albany.
They noted not only mechanical problems like losing a heat shield to interactions with the locals who line sections of the race to watch their progress.
As part of the chase crew, it's pretty fun going through the military checkpoints and bribing our way through with Modelo (beers) and Monster Energy Drinks. We constantly have kids coming up to the pit trailer. We have bin of clothing we let them take from, waters and sodas, stickers of the race vehicles and they are incredibly happy.” said Croce.
There’s been plenty of wear and tear on their buggy and their bodies as they spent hours each day covering the unpredictable terrain as quickly as possible.
Their UTV, which started out in showroom condition on Sunday, was quickly covered with dust and crawled into the finish of Wednesday’s stage — the longest of the race at 400 miles — on two flat rear tires after about eight hours on the road.
Out of spares but undaunted, they plugged the tires and got it back on the road for the final day of the competition.
Started in 1967, the Mexican NORRA 1000 is an epic endurance event that has developed into a sort of a mix between Mad Max, the Dakar Rally and The Twilight Zone. It attracts hundreds of racing legends, thrill-seekers, movie stars and rank amateurs to northern Mexico to take on the longest non-stop point-to-point race in the world. Last year, 270 racers competed, fewer than half of them completed the race.
Other races, like the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Indy 500 and the Daytona 500 can be hard, but those races don't have to deal with oncoming traffic and fan-built booby-traps and the unforgiving terrain of the Mexican Baja. The race includes tight curves and jumps.
“You go through areas that are like moonscape. Nothing is growing. Then you’ll come over a hill and there’ll be an oasis of palm trees. It’s really kind of neat,” said Sutton in a pre-race interview with the Sun.
The race got underway last Sunday, with a leg from Ensenada to San Felipe, a dirt course of 215 miles. Day 2 on Monday was 237 miles from San Felipe to Bahia de Los Angeles. Day 3 was 400 miles from there to Loreto. Day 4 was 287 miles from Loreto to La Paz. And Day 5, Thursday, was 155 miles from there to San Jose del Cabo.
The Sun previewed the duo’s competition in the demanding race in the April 28 and will be following up with the races when they return to New Hampshire next week.
Race fans can follow their progress at conwaydailysun.com, where readers may also view a video interview of Team 603.
You can also follow them on the Mexican 1000 YouTube channel. The Sun will follow up their adventure with a feature story once they return.
