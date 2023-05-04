CONWAY — Mike Petell and Chuck Sutton have been making the valley proud this week as they race across Baja California competing as TEAM 603 in the NORRA (National Off Road Racing Association) Mexico 1000.

The two best friends from Conway finished up the five-day off-road rally race from Ensenada to San Jose del Cabo on Thursday, though results were not available at press time. Awards are scheduled to be presented today in San Jose del Cabo.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.